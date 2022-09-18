NASA's Hubble Snaps Gorgeous Spiral Galaxy Churning Stars & Dust 180 Mn Light-years Away

The esteemed Hubble space telescope has proved its mettle yet again by snapping a gorgeous picture of a spiral galaxy named NGC 1961. According to NASA, this galaxy resides roughly 180 million light-years away from Earth in the constellation Camelopardalis. In the picture, the galaxy seems as if it's unfurling its spiral arms which are composed of cosmic dust and are brimming with bright and young stars.

NASA explains that the galaxy NGC 1961 is an intermediate spiral and an active galactic nuclei (AGN). The AGNs are the type of galaxies that have a central region brighter than the rest of the galaxy combined. Apart from outshining the other parts of the galaxy with their central region, AGNs are also known as intermediate spirals which are in between “barred” and “unbarred” spiral galaxies, meaning they don’t have a well-defined bar of stars at their centers.

“These galaxies likely have supermassive black holes at their cores churning out bright jets and winds that shape their evolution. NGC 1961 is a fairly common type of AGN that emits low-energy-charged particles”, NASA said in a statement. Interestingly, this picture of a spiral galaxy is the most recently released one from Hubble and the data used to create this image was gathered from observations of Arp galaxies and the study of the ancestors and explosions of a variety of supernovae.

The galaxy NGC 1566

Talking of spiral galaxies, the telescope recently delivered another magnificent picture of the galaxy NGC 1566 located approximately 40 million light-years away in the constellation of Dorado. This galaxy too, is an intermediate one and at its galactic center is a supermassive black hole that is many millions of times the mass of the Sun.

As shown in the image, this galaxy has an extremely bright nucleus makes it the brightest and most dominant member of the Dorado Group, a loose concentration of galaxies that together comprise one of the richest galaxy groups of the southern hemisphere.