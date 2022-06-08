NASA's Hubble Space Telescope Produces Largest Near-infrared Image Ever Taken

The Hubble Space Telescope is helping uncover the secrets of the universe even in its final days as it recently produced the largest near-infrared image ever. This image, which was produced as part of the 3D-DASH survey, was released by an international team of astronomers who are finding targets worthy of scrutiny from the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST). Hubble, which is jointly operated by NASA and ESA, will now enable scientists to map the star-forming regions of the universe and learn how the earliest, most distant galaxies originated.

How was the largest image created?

According to the research, which will be published in The Astrophysical Journal, the image was developed using a new technique with Hubble known as Drift And Shift (DASH). The experts noted that with DASH, they can create an image that is eight times larger than that created by Hubble's Wide Field Camera 3 (WFC3) by capturing multiple shots and then stitching them together into one giant mosaic. This new technique also saved a significant amount of time as it helped the experts produce the image after just 250 hours of observations instead of 2,000 hours.

How would the new image help?

As mentioned above, the astronomers would use this image to find new targets which would later be examined after the Webb telescope, Hubble's successor, begins operations. "I am curious about giant galaxies, which are the most massive ones in the universe formed by the mergers of other galaxies," Lamiya Mowla, an astronomer at Toronto University's Dunlap Institute for Astronomy and Astrophysics and leader of the new research, said in a statement. "How did their structures grow, and what drove the changes in their form? It was difficult to study these extremely rare events using existing images, which is what motivated the design of this large survey."

Interestingly, the researchers said that the 3D DASH surveyed the area of the sky measuring six times the size of a full moon and added that this record is likely to remain unbroken even by JWST because Webb is built for taking close-up images of a small sky-area.