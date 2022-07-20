NASA's Hubble Telescope Observes Blistering Hot Exoplanet Where It Snows 'sunscreens'

Over the years, astronomers have come across over 5,000 exoplanets having characteristics that make them sound unreal. In recent years, NASA has discovered planets where its rains hot lava and even rocks. In such a weird list of planets, scientists have added another blistering hot world where it snows 'sunscreen'.

1,730 light-years away, a gas giant planet is so close to its sun that dayside temperatures hit 5,000 degrees F (2,760 C). It also happens to rain sunscreen (titanium oxide). https://t.co/vFqxRUX0F2 pic.twitter.com/zdSL70gVq0 — NASA Exoplanets (@NASAExoplanets) July 20, 2022

Named Kepler-13Ab, this exoplanet is located approximately 1,730 light years away from Earth and is orbiting its star extremely closely. Observations from the Hubble telescope have revealed that the temperatures on the day side get as high as 2,760°C and the clouds shower titanium oxide used in sunscreens.

Hubble telescope observes Kepler-13Ab's weird dichotomy

According to Hubble's findings, the Kepler-13Ab has surface gravity six times greater than Jupiter and the precipitation of titanium oxide occurs only on the day side of the planet, which always faces the host star. Surprisingly, the giant planet's atmosphere is cooler at higher altitudes, which makes strong winds carry the titanium oxide gas around to the colder nighttime side, where it condenses into crystalline flakes, forms clouds, and precipitates as snow.

(Image: NASA)

Surprised over this discovery, the scientists concluded that the light-absorbing gaseous form of titanium oxide has been removed from the atmosphere on the planet's dayside. Interestingly, they have even named the Keppler's precipitation process, where the titanium dioxide rains as snow, a 'cold trap'.

"The atmospheric studies we're doing on hot Jupiters now are testbeds for how we're going to do atmospheric studies on terrestrial, Earth-like planets," lead researcher Thomas Beatty of Pennsylvania State University said in a statement. "Hot Jupiters provide us with the best views of what climates on other worlds are like". He added that atmosphere and their functioning on planets such as Kepler have not been studied in detail, and doing so would help scientists characterise other smaller planets with more complicated atmospheres.

This exoplanet was discovered using Hubble's Wide Field Camera 3, which also helped in extracting the spectroscopic data of its atmosphere in near-infrared light. According to NASA, Kepler was pinpointed through observation during the event called secondary eclipse, which yields information even on the temperature of the atmospheric constituents.