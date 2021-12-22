NASA's Hubble Telescope Reveals Universe Is Expanding 5-9% Faster Than Expected

Scientists have long known that our universe is expanding at an unprecedented rate which is resulting in the stars and galaxies flying apart. This theory has now been solidified with new findings from NASA's Hubble space telescope that offer a new insight altogether. Astronomers, after analyzing the recent data from Hubble, have found that this cosmic expansion is happening way faster than the scientific models predict them to.

Expansion happening 5-9% faster

The astronomers arrived at the conclusion, of the cosmic expansion being at a 5-9% faster rate than expected, through a study consisting of a huge data-set that they have been accumulating for years. This phenomenon of the universe flying apart and the galaxies drifting away is based on the theory called the ‘Hubble Tension’, according to which the farther an object is from the Earth, the faster it drifts away. The name of the theory is after astronomer Edwin Hubble, who first observed the phenomenon and theorized that the cosmos has indeed grown unfathomably since the big bang nearly 14 billion years ago.

Adam Riess, an astronomer from the John Hopkins University, Space Telescope Science Institute, and the lead author of the study told National Geographic, “The universe seems to throw a lot of surprises at us, and that’s a good thing because it helps us learn”. As for measuring the current rate of expansion, the astronomers did that through two primary methods which included measuring distances between our planet and the nearby stars and mapping a faint glow dating back to the early universe. The scientists revealed that the said methods are crucial to understanding the universe across nearly 14 billion years of its history. According to the experts, they observed specific types of stars and stellar explosions, 42 to be specific, to measure the distance between us and nearby galaxies.

Although the results of the study are yet to be published in The Astrophysical Journal, Riess said that their new finding may also help in decoding the dark energy, dark matter and dark radiation, which cannot be traced but make up 95% of the universe. However, there is a bit of uncertainty among the researchers as they say that the current expansion rate is inexplicable even by studying dark energy.