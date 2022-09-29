NASA's Hubble Telescope Spots Shield Around Two Galaxies Protecting Them From Milky Way

A team of astronomers has discovered a protective covering around two dwarf galaxies of the Milky Way, NASA said. Led by astronomer Dhanesh Krishnarao, assistant professor at Colorado College, the team found that this shield is protecting the dwarf galaxies– the team used data from the Hubble telescope and the now-retired Far Ultraviolet Spectroscopic Explorer (FUSE) observatory.

Observations have revealed that this shield surrounds the two dwarf galaxies– the Large and Small Magellanic clouds– and prevents the siphoning of their stars from our galaxy. This shield is basically a corona, a bubble of hot supercharged gas, which is allowing the galaxies to birth new stars. Both these galaxies lie around 1,60,000 light-years away and are said to be on their way to falling into the Milky Way.

How did astronomers discover the invisible shield?

Although the shield is invisible to the human eye, astronomers were able to discover it by making measurements using 30 years of archived data. In the discovery, which has been published in the journal Nature, the experts revealed that this corona stretches more than 1,00,000 light-years from the Magellanic clouds and covers a huge portion of the southern sky. Talking about its origin, the researchers speculated that it might have formed from a cloud of gas that collapsed to form a new galaxy.

Notably, similar coronas have been spotted around dwarf galaxies in the past but none have been studied in as much detail as the one around the Magellanic system. To determine what the Magellanic corona might look like, the astronomers ran several computer simulations and came up with the image above. They also used spectroscopic observations of ultraviolet light to detect and map the corona which showed up in the colour purple.

"There’re lots of predictions from computer simulations about what they should look like, how they should interact over billions of years, but observationally we can't really test most of them because dwarf galaxies are typically just too hard to detect,” said Krishnarao in an official statement. "Because they are right on our doorstep, the Magellanic Clouds provide an ideal opportunity to study how dwarf galaxies interact and evolve".

Explaining how such a thin shroud of gas protects the galaxies from destruction, Krishnarao said that the material inside the corona absorbs the impact of anything that tries to pass through it. "While giving up a little bit of the corona, you're protecting the gas that's inside of the galaxy itself and able to form new stars", he said.