Last Updated:

NASA's Ingenuity Helicopter Completes 21st Flight On Mars; Finishes 38 Mins Of Flight Time

NASA's Ingenuity helicopter just aced another flight on Mars, informed the Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), which manages the equipment, on March 12.

Written By
Harsh Vardhan
Mars

Image: NASA


NASA's Ingenuity helicopter just aced another flight on Mars, informed the Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), which manages the equipment, on March 12. Taking to Twitter, JPL revealed that this was the 21st flight of the solar-powered helicopter wherein it travelled a distance of 370 metres. Weighing just 1.8 kilograms, the Mars Ingenuity travelled at a speed of 3.85 metres per second and was airborne for a total of 129.2 seconds. The agency even shared a GIF of the flight on Twitter showing the helicopter making a jump on the red planet's barren land.

Ingenuity's journey so far

Ingenuity had arrived on Mars with NASA's Perseverance rover which landed on the neighbouring planet's Jezero crater in February 2021. NASA specifically chose this location as it is believed to have hosted a lake and a river delta billions of years ago, making it a suitable place to search for signs of ancient life. As for the helicopter, it was initially planned for just five flights as NASA aimed to demonstrate that despite Mars' extremely thin atmosphere, planetary exploration through flights is feasible on the red planet. 

READ | NASA astronauts to conduct spacewalk to upgrade ISS on Mar 15; here's how to watch live

After Ingenuity aced all of its five flights, NASA provided an extension to the aerial exploration mission and the helicopter has been acting as a scout for the Perseverance rover ever since. According to Space.com, Ingenuity has covered a total area of 4.65 kilometers, which is more than the distance travelled by the Perseverance rover so far. The rover's odometer currently shows that it has covered 4.39 kilometres ever since it began its exploration. In addition to this, Ingenuity has stayed aloft on Mars for a total of 38.8 minutes after 21 flights. NASA said that the helicopter is studying the Jezero crater's South Séítah and is headed north to the Wright Brothers Field at the Octavia E. Butler landing site. 

READ | Russia rejects claims of abandoning NASA astronaut on ISS; calls reports 'hysterical'

NASA's Perseverance rover, on the other hand, is currently trucking across Mars to backtrack toward the Octavia E. Butler landing. It is covering longer distances than any done before during the said mission. The mission planners are aimed at collecting more surface samples from Mars before the rover reaches Jezero delta.

READ | NASA's brand new SLS rocket ready for March 18 roll out on launch pad; watch live here
READ | Roscosmos writes to NASA, European Space Agency to lift sanctions for space station's sake
Tags: Mars, NASA, Red Planet
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND