NASA's Ingenuity Helicopter Makes Short Hop On Mars After 2-month-long Winter Hiatus

NASA’s Mars Ingenuity helicopter is back from its two-month-long hiatus after the mission teams decided to shut it off during the Martian winter. The helicopter recently did a short hop on the red planet and completed its 30th flight on Mars. The team at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) revealed that the engineers checked Ingenuity’s vitals and shed off the dust which accumulated on the helicopter’s solar panels since its 29th flight.

The #MarsHelicopter is back in flight! After a two-month hiatus, the rotorcraft did a short hop over the weekend so the team can check its vitals and knock some dust off the solar panel.



Learn more about why the team wanted a simple Flight 30: https://t.co/02Bn48aQ3Y pic.twitter.com/bnCUG794Ks — NASA JPL (@NASAJPL) August 22, 2022

Ingenuity embarks on a 'simple' flight

According to the mission team, Ingenuity's 30th flight was as simple as its second flight which took place on April 22 this year. Flight 2 was the first time Ingenuity made a sideways movement, about 13 feet (4 meters), before making its landing. During the recent flight, the helicopter was airborne for 33 seconds, climbed to a maximum altitude of 16.5 feet (5 meters) and moved about 6.5 feet (2 meters) with the specific goal of providing a data point on its ability to accurately approach a landing target.

"We intend to continue our flight path toward the river delta in the coming weeks while the environment (and thus the daily recoverable battery charge) continues to improve", the mission team said in a report. The Jezero crater, Ingenuity's exploration site where the Perseverance rover landed, is still facing winter and the temperature there drops as low as -86°C during the night.

This #NationalAviationDay, we’re celebrating our own flight pioneer: #MarsHelicopter! This mighty rotorcraft took to the skies on another planet more than a year ago, and it’s broken records, scouted with @NASAPersevere, and taken photos of the Martian terrain. pic.twitter.com/NbEVF13jwS — NASA JPL (@NASAJPL) August 19, 2022

During the winter, the helicopter's solar panels are also receiving less amount of sunlight due to which the power supply is lower than the required amount. However, the batteries generated enough power to charge Ingenuity's batteries for the latest flight.

"With higher battery states of charge will come longer flights, and eventually Ingenuity will be able to power its internal heaters overnight, which will stop its electronics from freezing in the Martian cold each evening", the mission team wrote. Notably, Ingenuity has exceeded the expectations of its developers as it was meant to prove that flying a spacecraft is possible on Mars despite its thin atmosphere. Designed for just five flights, the helicopter has flown 30 times and has broken records in the process. In September, it will undergo a software update that would enhance its navigation capabilities in the challenging terrain.