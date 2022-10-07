NASA's InSight Braves Continent-sized Dust Storm On Mars Before Going Silent Forever

NASA's InSight lander is currently braving a massive dust storm on Mars which has shrouded the planet's entire southern hemisphere, causing a drastic drop in the lander's power supply. The American space agency revealed that the storm was first observed on September 21 by the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO) and it has now stretched across an area of 3,500 kilometers.

As of October 7, dust in the Martian atmosphere has increased by nearly 40% around InSight and the power being generated from its solar panels has dropped from 425 watt-hours per Martian day to just 275 watt-hours.

A continent-size dust storm is swirling over Mars' southern hemisphere, and the @NASAInSight team is taking steps to keep the solar-powered lander operational as long as possible. Meanwhile, MRO is keeping tabs on the storm from overhead: https://t.co/JXRFMj65J4 pic.twitter.com/88cyCBksMf — NASA JPL (@NASAJPL) October 7, 2022

InSight heads toward its impending 'demise'

Short for Interior Exploration using Seismic Investigations, Geodesy and Heat Transport, InSight landed on Mars on November 26 in 2018 and has since been studying the interior of Mars. However, the declining levels of sunlight reaching the lander's solar panels are not generating enough power for its batteries. NASA believes that at this rate of power discharge, InSight has only a few weeks of life left and so the mission team has decided to turn off the lander's seismometer till the dust storm subsides.

"We were at about the bottom rung of our ladder when it comes to power. Now we’re on the ground floor,” said InSight’s project manager, Chuck Scott of NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) in a statement. “If we can ride this out, we can keep operating into winter – but I’d worry about the next storm that comes along.”

(Global map of Mars showing dust storm and locations of Perseverance rover, Curiosity rover and InSight; Image: NASA/JPL)

The image above is a global map of Mars that features a continent-size dust storm captured on September 29 by the Mars Climate Imager camera aboard NASA’s MRO. It also shows the locations of NASA rovers Perseverance and Curiosity along with InSight.

The MRO's data, however, has revealed that the regional storm has peaked and entered its decay phase, something which was confirmed by measuring the heating caused by dust absorbing sunlight by the MRO's Mars Climate Sounder instrument. Thanks to the MRO, which is operational for the last 17 years, scientists are trying to understand the patterns of these storms so as to better predict when they’re about to happen.