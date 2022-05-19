NASA's Insight Lander Is Nearing 'death' On Mars; Here's What Its Future Looks Like

Ever since its landing on Mars in November 2018, the InSight lander has allowed scientists to measure the depth and composition of the red planet’s crust, mantle and core. In the process, the lander has also detected over 1,313 Marsquakes, giving additional insights into what goes on beneath the Martian surface. However, the precious NASA equipment is nearing its 'death' courtesy of an abundant Martian resource- dust.

As my power levels diminish due to dust on my solar panels, my team has set my retirement plans in motion. Plans call for a gradual shutdown of instruments, including resting my arm in a “retirement pose.”



InSight might meet its 'demise' in July

In a recent update, the InSight mission team revealed that the lander is losing power due to a high accumulation of dust on its solar panels. NASA has said that the handlers of the equipment will continue to register the Marsquakes using its seismometer for now, until InSight completely runs out of power in July this year. Henceforth, the lander will be further monitored until the end of this year before NASA finally decommissions it.

The lander is equipped with a pair of solar panels that each measures about 7 feet (2.2 meters) wide and is currently on an extended mission. According to the mission team, it was designed to achieve its objectives in one Mars year, which is two Earth years. "Because of the reduced power, the team will soon put the lander’s robotic arm in its resting position (called the “retirement pose”) for the last time later this month", NASA said in a statement.

It further says that the arm, which was originally intended to deploy the seismometer and the lander’s heat probe, has played an unexpected role in the mission. The arm was used to bury the heat probe after it got covered with Martian soil and the engineers also used it to remove dust from the solar panels. As a result, the seismometer was able to operate more often than it would have otherwise, leading to new discoveries.

As of now, InSight's solar panels are producing roughly 500 watt-hours per sol (Martian day), which is enough to power the same electric oven for just 10 minutes. This is significantly less than what they used to produce when InSight landed- around 5,000 watt-hours each Martian day, or sol – enough to power an electric oven for an hour and 40 minutes.