NASA's IXPE Telescope Sends First Image Of Object 11,000 Light Years Away

NASA’s new Imaging X-Ray Polarimetry Explorer (IXPE) observatory, which recently completed its month-long commissioning phase, has beamed back its first-ever science image. The telescope, which was launched on December 9, 2021, was zeroing in on Cassiopeia A (Cas A), an object consisting of the remains of a star that exploded in the 17th century. Launched to study some of the most mysterious and extreme objects in the universe, the IXPE observatory now has all its instruments functioning well, NASA said.

IXPE will provide unprecedented insights

Although the Cas A has been observed and studied by a lot of other telescopes, NASA says the IXPE would allow researchers to examine it in a new day. It is worth noting that the X-ray telescope is located at an altitude of approximately 600 kilometers and is observing the object which is 11,000 light-years away from Earth.

The image shown above has resulted from a combination of data collected by the IXPE, shown in magenta, with high-energy X-ray data from NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory, shown in blue. Since both the telescopes are different kinds of detectors and capture different levels of angular resolution or sharpness, NASA has shared another image showing only the data collected by IXPE between January 11-18.

(Image: NASA)

According to NASA, the image above maps the intensity of X-rays emerging from Cas A and the colours ranging from cool purple and blue to red and hot white corresponds with the increasing brightness of the X-rays. Martin C. Weisskopf, the IXPE principal investigator said as per NASA's statement-

The IXPE image of Cassiopeia A is as historic as the Chandra image of the same supernova remnant. It demonstrates IXPE’s potential to gain new, never-before-seen information about Cassiopeia A, which is under analysis right now.

Now that scientists have their hands on the new image, they would make measurements of the polarization of light which contains clues to the environment where the light originated from. Moreover, the observatory would also allow the scientists to measure the energy, the time of arrival, and the position in the sky of the X-rays from cosmic sources.