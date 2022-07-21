NASA's James Webb Space Telescope Breaks Record; Photographs Oldest-known Galaxy Yet

Featured in the James Webb Space Telescope's 'first deepest image of the universe' is a galaxy that is almost as old as the universe itself. Dubbed GLASS-z13, this galaxy has broken the record for being the oldest galaxy to have ever been photographed by a telescope. According to NASA, this galaxy has been imaged as it was about 13.5 million years ago, which means it was formed just 300 million years after the big bang, the cosmic explosion that birthed the universe.

👀 Sneak a peek at the deepest & sharpest infrared image of the early universe ever taken — all in a day’s work for the Webb telescope. (Literally, capturing it took less than a day!) This is Webb’s first image released as we begin to #UnfoldTheUniverse: https://t.co/tlougFWg8B pic.twitter.com/Y7ebmQwT7j — NASA Webb Telescope (@NASAWebb) July 11, 2022

According to a report by New Scientist, this oldest galaxy can be faintly observed in the image above but only as a red smudge. The picture, called Webb's first "deep field" also features other early galaxies which are estimated to be as old as 13 billion years, 12.6 billion years and 11.3 billion years. Notably, this achievement of the James Webb telescope has broken the record of the Hubble telescope, which discovered the galaxy GN-z11, said to have been formed 400 million years after the big bang.

JWST may have already broken the record for the earliest known galaxy in the universe.



Announced today, it's called GLASS-z13, and dates back just 300m years after the Big Bang.



Next up? Seeing the first galaxies to switch on.



Words by me @NewScientisthttps://t.co/bW12JsE4nH pic.twitter.com/Jc4wTSf8xC — Jonathan O’Callaghan (@Astro_Jonny) July 20, 2022

Webb's deepest view of the universe

NASA and its partners-- the European Space Agency (ESA) and the Canadian Space Agency (CSA) released a few images of the universe along with loads of spectroscopic data on July 12. These images included the Carina Nebula, the Southern Ring Nebula, the exoplanet WASP-96b, the galaxy group Stephan's Quintet and the galaxy cluster SMACS 0723.

Is anyone else starstruck?! 🌌 @NASAWebb's first images have been released! Which one is your favorite? #UnfoldTheUniverse

View all five images HERE>> https://t.co/lY7oJNSyx0 pic.twitter.com/y9Lfjvm1I8 — NASA Marshall (@NASA_Marshall) July 12, 2022

Along with new stars and new dozens of new galaxies discovered through these images, Webb also presented evidence of water in the planet WASP-96b's atmosphere for the first time. Interestingly, NASA also shared images of Jupiter observed by Webb when the telescope was in its commissioning phase. These images present Jupiter and its Moon in infrared, the wavelength of light which cannot be seen but felt in the form of heat.

.@NASAWebb can gaze into the universe's depths, but what can it do nearby? These test images of Jupiter & some of its moons show that Webb can observe faint objects near bright ones, so it may be able to see vapor plumes spewing from ocean worlds! https://t.co/qH9VI0K2uO pic.twitter.com/z7a7JYkyCW — NASA Solar System (@NASASolarSystem) July 14, 2022

Hey @NASASolarSystem, ready for your close-up? As part of Webb’s prep for science, we tested how the telescope tracks solar system objects like Jupiter. Webb worked better than expected, and even caught Jupiter’s moon Europa: https://t.co/zNHc724h9X pic.twitter.com/tW9AT5ah6T — NASA Webb Telescope (@NASAWebb) July 14, 2022

The images were captured by Webb when the mission teams were running tests to confirm whether the telescope can photograph moving objects. This test was significant as the $10 billion observatory will also be used to study asteroids, comets and moving exoplanets. Speaking of asteroids, Webb also observed Asteroid 6481 Tenzing, which is named after Tenzing Norgay, one of the first people to climb Mount Everest.

Even more Webb test data and images — like this bonus shot of Asteroid 6481 Tenzing — are now available, and this is just the beginning of Webb’s data. It’s true what they say: The data start coming and they don’t stop coming…https://t.co/73gI64CCwM pic.twitter.com/3U81zVtG8p — NASA Webb Telescope (@NASAWebb) July 14, 2022

