NASA's James Webb Space Telescope Breaks Record; Photographs Oldest-known Galaxy Yet

NASA's James Webb Space Telescope's deepest images featured a galaxy that is believed to have been born just 300 million years after the big bang.

Featured in the James Webb Space Telescope's 'first deepest image of the universe' is a galaxy that is almost as old as the universe itself. Dubbed GLASS-z13, this galaxy has broken the record for being the oldest galaxy to have ever been photographed by a telescope. According to NASA, this galaxy has been imaged as it was about 13.5 million years ago, which means it was formed just 300 million years after the big bang, the cosmic explosion that birthed the universe. 

According to a report by New Scientist, this oldest galaxy can be faintly observed in the image above but only as a red smudge. The picture, called Webb's first "deep field" also features other early galaxies which are estimated to be as old as 13 billion years, 12.6 billion years and 11.3 billion years. Notably, this achievement of the James Webb telescope has broken the record of the Hubble telescope, which discovered the galaxy GN-z11, said to have been formed 400 million years after the big bang.

Webb's deepest view of the universe

NASA and its partners-- the European Space Agency (ESA) and the Canadian Space Agency (CSA) released a few images of the universe along with loads of spectroscopic data on July 12. These images included the Carina Nebula, the Southern Ring Nebula, the exoplanet WASP-96b, the galaxy group Stephan's Quintet and the galaxy cluster SMACS 0723. 

Along with new stars and new dozens of new galaxies discovered through these images, Webb also presented evidence of water in the planet WASP-96b's atmosphere for the first time. Interestingly, NASA also shared images of Jupiter observed by Webb when the telescope was in its commissioning phase. These images present Jupiter and its Moon in infrared, the wavelength of light which cannot be seen but felt in the form of heat. 

The images were captured by Webb when the mission teams were running tests to confirm whether the telescope can photograph moving objects. This test was significant as the $10 billion observatory will also be used to study asteroids, comets and moving exoplanets. Speaking of asteroids, Webb also observed Asteroid 6481 Tenzing, which is named after Tenzing Norgay, one of the first people to climb Mount Everest.

