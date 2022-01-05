The National Aeronautics and Space Administration on Wednesday was thrilled to announce that its new James Webb telescope has achieved a major milestone after the complete deployment of the space observatory's giant 70-foot kite-shaped sunshield with tennis court-sized barrier. In a web blog, NASA informed that it was able to achieve the deployment after the sunshield tensioning and secondary mirror deployment was completed on the 10th day after launch. James Webb’s unfolding and tensioning of the sunshield involved 139 of Webb’s 178 release mechanisms, 70 hinge assemblies, eight deployment motors, roughly 400 pulleys, and 90 individual cables totalling roughly one-quarter of a mile in length, according to the space administration.

Meanwhile, NASA's ohn Durning, the deputy project manager for the Webb mission, told The Washington Post; “I am thrilled. I’ve been on the job 15 years. To see it unfurl in space, it’s awe-inspiring.”

Shields up! @NASAWebb has completed the tensioning of its tennis-court-size sunshield.



This five-layered shade will protect the telescope from the heat of the Sun, Earth and Moon, helping it #UnfoldTheUniverse in infrared light. Details & next steps: https://t.co/m9eFc0ysib pic.twitter.com/qF1UQV3cIY — NASA (@NASA) January 4, 2022

As per NASA, James Web telescope’s sunshield was folded to fit inside the payload area of an Arianespace Ariane 5 rocket’s nose cone prior to launch. NASA’s Webb team began remotely deploying the sunshield on Dec. 28, 2021, three days after launch, and explained the process in a briefing at 12:45 p.m. EST, Jan. 4, as the team waited for the critical step to finish.

We just finished deploying our sunshield today, but wait, there's more! #NASAWebb's secondary mirror is planned to be unfolded tomorrow, Jan. 5th, in the morning (Eastern time). Read more at the blog: https://t.co/tlNmsf2UL7 #UnfoldTheUniverse pic.twitter.com/MbO5YXNBIK — NASA Webb Telescope (@NASAWebb) January 4, 2022

“Unfolding Webb’s sunshield in space is an incredible milestone, crucial to the success of the mission,” Gregory L. Robinson, Webb’s program director at NASA Headquarters said in NASA’s statement. “Thousands of parts had to work with precision for this marvel of engineering to fully unfurl. The team has accomplished an audacious feat with the complexity of this deployment – one of the boldest undertakings yet for Webb,” he added.

Sunshield 'protection is crucial': NASA

NASA’s James Webb telescope will find the initial cosmos during the early days of the universe’s formation from the Bing Bang. Moreover, the five-layered sunshield will protect the telescope from the light and heat of the Sun, Earth, and Moon during this mission. Sunshield’s plastic sheet which is as thin as human hair is coated with reflective metal and will provide protection on the order of more than SPF 1 million.

NASA engineers successfully completed the deployment of the James Webb Space Telescope’s sunshield, seen here during its final deployment test on Earth in December 2020 at Northrop Grumman in Redondo Beach, California. [Credit: NASA]

The five layers on the sunshield will reduce exposure for the telescope from the harsh rays of the sun, and from over 200 kilowatts of solar energy to a fraction of a watt. “This protection is crucial to keep Webb’s scientific instruments at temperatures of 40 kelvins, or under minus 380 degrees Fahrenheit – cold enough to see the faint infrared light that Webb seeks to observe,” NASA explained.

As per NASA, the unfolding of the sunshield occurred in the following order, and finished over the course of eight days: