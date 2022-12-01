NASA's James Webb Space Telescope Snaps A Chaotic Get-together Of Merging Galaxies

The James Webb Space Telescope has delivered another enthralling picture featuring two galaxies merging into one. Located roughly 500 million light-years away, this pair of galaxies is named II ZW 96 and was released after being previewed by US Vice President Kamala Harris and French President Emmanuel Macron who visited NASA’s headquarters in Washington on November 30.

The United States and France have partnered on space exploration for more than 60 years. It was my honor to welcome President Macron to @NASA to build on the progress we have made and strengthen our collaboration even further. pic.twitter.com/tNuBhzV6aE — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) November 30, 2022

Webb reveals chaotic galactic get-together

Hang out long enough and you start to become each other…just ask these galaxies.



In Webb’s latest image, two galaxies in the process of merging are twisting each other out of shape. Bright tendrils of star-forming regions connect their glowing cores: https://t.co/X1HBrCSjxu pic.twitter.com/JbUS35F90O — NASA Webb Telescope (@NASAWebb) November 30, 2022

The picture shows two galaxies that are in the process of merging, which explains their chaotic and distorted shape. What’s exciting, however, is that Webb’s exceptional infrared capabilities bring to the fore dozens of galaxies that are scattered in the background. For the unversed, Webb has been designed to observe infrared light, which cannot be seen and only felt as heat, that has travelled billions of light years.

Due to this capability of Webb, it can detect light that emerged from the earliest galaxies and planets, thus offering us a view back in time. The instruments used to capture this event were Webb's Near-Infrared Camera (NIRCam) and the Mid-Infrared Camera (MIRI), two of the telescope's four instruments.

NASA explains that the galaxies are visible in multiple colours because the pair is particularly bright at infrared wavelengths due to the process of star formation that is happening. For scaling, the luminosity of these galaxies is over 100 billion times greater than the sun. According to the agency, this pair was chosen by an international team of astronomers as a test run for Webb. While II ZW 96 has already been observed using the Hubble space telescope and other ground-based observatories, scientists believe that Webb will further unravel details of complex galactic environments.

Here are complementary Hubble & Webb views of this galactic pair. While Hubble shows the merger in visible light, Webb’s image shines in infrared. The star-forming regions in the galaxies are particularly bright in infrared light. Slide between both views: https://t.co/nyi54o0h2n pic.twitter.com/gkw9IQ3Lmz — NASA Webb Telescope (@NASAWebb) November 30, 2022

Along with the new view of II ZW 96, NASA also shared a side-by-side image for comparison between the two of the world’s best observatories. This marks the next big milestone for Webb after the $10 billion observatory discovered the first signs of sulfur dioxide and presented the first evidence of photochemistry in an exoplanet. Read more about it here.