NASA's James Webb Space Telescope Spots Hidden Protostar Leaking Its Glitter Into Space

The James Webb Space Telescope has set its eyes on a new target, and this time, it is exactly what the observatory is designed for. The telescope has beamed back an image of a glittery dust cloud named L1527 which has the potential to offer new insights into star formation. NASA says that Webb has unravelled the once-hidden features of a protostar, which itself is hidden from view within the “neck” of this hourglass-shaped object.

Countdown to a new star ⏳



Hidden in the neck of this “hourglass” of light are the very beginnings of a new star — a protostar. The clouds of dust and gas within this region are only visible in infrared light, the wavelengths that Webb specializes in: https://t.co/DtazblATMW pic.twitter.com/aGEEBO9BB8 — NASA Webb Telescope (@NASAWebb) November 16, 2022

What's special about this dust cloud?

According to NASA, the clouds of dust and gas in this region is only visible in the infrared wavelength, the one which Webb has been designed to observe. Infrared is not visible to the naked eye but can be felt as heat. Located within the Taurus star-forming region, the blazing clouds were observed by Webb using the Near-Infrared Camera (NIRCam) which made different colours of the dust pop up.

NASA says that the colour blue represents the region where the dust is thinnest and the thicker layers of dust create pockets of orange colour. The 'star' of this image, on the other hand, is embedded within a cloud of material at the 'neck' of the hourglass feature and its light is leaking above and below the protoplanetary disk, illuminating cavities within the surrounding gas and dust.

Observations have revealed that L1527 is only about 1,00,000 years old and is considered a class zero protostar, the earliest stage of star formation. "L1527 doesn’t generate its own energy through nuclear fusion of hydrogen yet, an essential characteristic of stars. Its shape, while mostly spherical, is also unstable, taking the form of a small, hot, and puffy clump of gas somewhere between 20 and 40% the mass of our Sun," NASA said in its statement.

Webb has also been able to capture a stable nuclear fusion as more and more dense disks of material (gas and dust) continue to fall at the centre and feed the star. Scientists say that studying this stunning object would help them learn more about what our Sun and the solar system looked like in their infancy.