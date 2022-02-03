NASA's James Webb Space Telescope To Unveil Secrets Of 11 Lesser-known 'super-Earths'

The James Webb Space Telescope has entered its commissioning phase after entering its orbit on January 25, and scientists are excited about the objects that are yet to be explored. Among Webb's many targets planned during its operation, 'super-Earths' are one class of planets that would be extensively studied once Webb switches on its instruments. Super-Earths are the planets that fall between the Earth and Neptune in terms of size, and scientists have chosen 11 such worlds as the telescope's first targets, NASA said.

Even from a million miles away, we’ll be watching you. 👀



Our researchers will lead over 400 hours of observations in @NASAWebb's 1st year so that we can learn how exoplanets form, what they’re made of, and if any might be habitable: https://t.co/VlulmboKpl #UnfoldTheUniverse pic.twitter.com/AH0mZGJ13Q — NASA Ames (@NASAAmes) January 31, 2022

Why did scientists choose super-Earths?

(Illustration comparing the sizes of sub-Neptune exoplanets TOI-421 b and GJ 1214 b to Earth and Neptune. Image: NASA)

NASA explains that while looking for exoplanets, scientists normally use our own planet or the planets in our solar system as a reference. However, the agency pointed out one roadblock, which is most of the planets in our solar system are entirely different from those outsides of it. Natasha Batalha, a research scientist associated with the Webb program said as per a NASA statement-

The diversity of planets we've discovered within the galaxy far exceeds the diversity of planets within our own solar system. In our solar system, we have the inner rocky worlds and outer gas planets – but the most common exoplanets we see are actually in between.

By pointing Webb towards these super-Earths or sub-Neptunes, NASA aims to bridge the planetary knowledge gap. By studying these planets, scientists would try to understand how they formed and evolved through time and determine if they are rocky or gaseous. According to NASA, astrophysicist Thomas Greene would lead a study zeroing in on nine such planets that are less massive and cooler than many studies previously. Greene would use Webb to study the chemical makeup of their atmospheres the abundances of heavier elements compared to their host stars, surface temperature and more. "A planet's atmosphere is essential for the possibility of life as we know it. We’ve developed Webb's instruments to be able to give us the data we need to not only detect atmospheres but to determine what they are made of", the scientist said.

While eight of Greene's targeted planets are rocky, one planet named TRAPPIST-1b is rocky and Webb's observation is expected to reveal if the planet is dead or has potential for hosting life. This planet is part of the TRAPPIST-1 system which has seven rocky Earth-sized planets orbiting a dwarf star. Batalha, on the other hand, would observe the remaining two super-Earths along with three other rocky planets of the same system. Stating why the search of exoplanets is important, NASA said, "Learning about distant worlds could help us understand the prospects for habitability closer to home".

Image: NASA