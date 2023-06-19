NASA’s Juno Mission Captures 'lightning' On Jupiter

Juno spacecraft of NASA has witnessed the glow just like a bolt of lightning near Jupiter's north pole. The space agency shared the image from the Jupter-orbiting mission on its official account on Instagram. The spacecraft took this image on December 30, 2020, when Juno completed its 31st close flyby of Jupiter.

Taking to Instagram, the US-based space agency wrote, " Our @NASASolarSystem’s Juno spacecraft observed the glow from a bolt of lightning in a vortex near Jupiter’s north pole. Juno captured this view on Dec. 30, 2020, from about 19,900 miles (32,000 kilometres) above Jupiter’s clouds as it approached the planet." With the caption, they have also shared the image of the light as seen.

Take a look at the photo here:



The Flash captured by NASA's Juno

Since July 2016, Juno has been looping around Jupiter on a highly elliptical path. It has been making thorough observations of the gas giant during close passes over its poles. During its 31st such flyby, on Dec. 30, 2020, Juno captured a great shot of the greenish glow from a lightning strike inside a swirling vortex near Jupiter's north pole. Further, they also explained why and how Juno was able to capture the lightning flash. While sharing the details of the captured "green light" NASA said, "On Earth, lightning bolts originate from water clouds and happen most frequently near the equator, while on Jupiter lightning likely also occurs in clouds containing an ammonia-water solution and can be seen most often near the poles."

NASA has also stated that Juno would be orbiting repeatedly around Jupiter and would be passing by the giant planet's night side in the coming months. It would provide even more opportunities for Juno's suite of science instruments to catch lightning in the act. Notably, in 2022 Citizen scientist Kevin M. Gill processed the image from raw data from the JunoCam instrument aboard the spacecraft. But at that time Juno was about 19,900 miles (32,000 kilometres) above Jupiter's cloud tops, at a latitude of about 78 degrees as it approached the planet.