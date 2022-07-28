NASA's Juno Photographs Massive Storm Measuring 50km Tall In Jupiter's North Pole

NASA's Juno spacecraft completed its latest close flyby of Jupiter and has beamed back mesmerising pictures of the gas giant's North Pole. These pictures were taken on July 5 this year which marked Juno's 43rd flyby and they feature swirling vortices that can be over 50 kilometers in height and hundreds of kilometers across.

"Figuring out how they form is key to understanding Jupiter's atmosphere, as well as the fluid dynamics and cloud chemistry that create the planet's other atmospheric features", NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory said in a statement. This latest image was taken when the Juno spacecraft was 25,100 kilometers above Jupiter's cloud tops and was created by citizen scientist Brian Swift, who used data from the JunoCam.

Jupiter and its vortices

These hurricane-like spiral wind patterns intrigue scientists because of their varying shapes, sizes, and colors. Interestingly, the colour and shapes of these cyclones depend on the orientation of and spin along with the poles they form. For instance, the cyclones spinning counter-clockwise in the North and those spinning clockwise in the South have entirely different shapes and colours than anti-cyclones spinning clockwise in the North and antic-clockwise in the South.

Another major subject of interest is Jupiter's Great Red Spot, which is a massive storm swirling for at least 150 years. According to NASA, this vortex extends around 500 kilometers beneath the cloud tops where winds peak at around 650 kilometers per hour. For scaling, it is big enough to fit an entire Earth inside of it.

(Great Red Spot photographed by Juno; Image: NASA)

The picture above shows the Great Red Spot in great detail and was taken on July 10, 2017, when the spacecraft was about 13,840 kilometers above the cloud tops. Juno was launched from NASA's Cape Canaveral Air Force Station on August 5, 2011 and has been studying the planet's magnetosphere, composition, and atmosphere ever since it entered the gas giant's orbit in 2016. Jupiter has emerged as a new subject of interest for astronomers and the new era of its exploration will begin with the launch of the European Space Agency's (ESA) JUICE mission.