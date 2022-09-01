NASA's Juno Probe Showcases Jupiter's Fascinating Dust Swirls In New Colourful Images

Observations from NASA’s Juno spacecraft have yielded new images after the probe completed another close flyby of the gas giant. These images, which were created by citizen scientist Björn Jónsson using Juno’s raw data offer a clear view of Jupiter’s magnificent swirls and dust clouds across the planet. According to NASA, Juno’s recent fly-by happened on July 5 making it the spacecraft’s 43rd closest approach to the planet.

Jupiter’s complex colors 🎨#JunoMission did its 43rd close flyby of the planet's cloud tops on July 5. A citizen scientist processed both images. The left shows colors the human eye can see, and the right shows color variations from different chemicals. https://t.co/SmkYIAkSxX pic.twitter.com/t04xYoa7Rv — NASA JPL (@NASAJPL) August 30, 2022

NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) shared two images, the first of which was processed to portray the approximate colors that the human eye would see from Juno’s vantage point. The second image, on the other hand, has a higher color saturation and contrast to sharpen small-scale features and reduce compression artifacts and noise that typically appear in raw images.

"This clearly reveals some of the most intriguing aspects of Jupiter’s atmosphere, including color variation that results from differing chemical composition, the three-dimensional nature of Jupiter’s swirling vortices, and the small, bright “pop-up” clouds that form in the higher parts of the atmosphere", NASA said in a report.

The agency revealed that these images were taken when Juno was roughly 5,300 kilometers above Jupiter’s cloud tops and was travelling at a speed of 2,09,000 kilometers per hour relative to the planet. Notably, this is not the first time citizen scientists have used Juno's raw data to render mesmerising pictures of the gas giant. On multiple occasions, NASA has released images featuring 50-km tall storms on the planet's north pole and the Moon Ganymede casting shadow on Jupiter.

Do you see that shadow? #JunoMission captured Jupiter’s moon Ganymede casting that large oval-shaped shadow on the planet's cloud tops. Citizen scientist Thomas Thomopoulos created this enhanced-color image using raw data from the JunoCam instrument. https://t.co/mm2eZ64uaK pic.twitter.com/oPTWkxaB6l — NASA JPL (@NASAJPL) April 21, 2022

NASA's Juno mission

After launching from NASA's Cape Canaveral Air Force Station on August 5, 2011, Juno entered the orbit of Jupiter in 2016 and has since sent loads of data about the gas giant and its Moons. Juno is equipped with nine science instruments to observe Jupiter’s atmosphere, gravity and magnetic fields. Interestingly, the spacecraft was also launched with a plaque provided by the Italian Space Agency that depicts a portrait of Galileo and a text in Galileo's own handwriting which was penned in January 1610.