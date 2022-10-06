NASA's Juno Sends New Image Of Europa's Puzzling Icy Crust Taken During Closest Flyby

NASA’s Juno spacecraft has transmitted the second picture of Jupiter’s Moon Europa from its closest approach on September 29. Obtained by Juno’s Stellar Reference Unit (SRU), the black-and-white image offers a detailed view of a puzzling region of the moon’s heavily fractured icy crust.

The picture was taken when Juno was just 352 km above the surface, which was the closest a spacecraft ever got to Europa in over 22 years. Prior to this, NASA’s Galileo probe made a fly-by from a distance of roughly 350 km. The sixth-largest Moon in the solar system, Europa has the interest of astronomers as they believe its icy crust houses a massive ocean which sparks a question of habitability.

Details of Europa 🧊

During #JunoMission’s flyby of Jupiter's moon last week, its Stellar Reference Unit (SRU) camera imaged this closeup of Europa’s fractured, icy surface. SRU helps orient Juno but has also proven itself to be a valuable science tool. https://t.co/R6xS3wlGXI pic.twitter.com/2bSS0vlmtA — NASA JPL (@NASAJPL) October 5, 2022

What is in the new picture?

(Europa's icy surface; Image: NASA/JPL)

NASA said that this is a high-resolution photo NASA’s Juno mission has ever taken of a specific portion of Europa and it covers a surface area of 150 km by 200 km. As the image shows, fine grooves and double ridges inside the icy surface are clearly visible along with a few dark stains which are believed to have occurred after eruptions from below toward the surface.

On the right side below the central part of the image, is a feature that looks like a quarter note and it measures 67 kilometers north-south by 37 kilometers east-west. Besides, the white dots seen in the upper portion are signatures of penetrating high-energy particles from the severe radiation environment around Europa. This comes after the spacecraft beamed the first image it took from a distance of 352 km.

(Image: NASA/JPL)

According to the Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) which manages the spacecraft, the new picture was taken when Juno was around 412 km from the surface. During the time of Juno's transit at a speed of 24 kilometers per second, the photographed region was in the night-time and was dimly lit by sunlight reflecting off Jupiter’s cloud tops.

"This image is unlocking an incredible level of detail in a region not previously imaged at such resolution and under such revealing illumination conditions,” Heidi Becker, the lead co-investigator for the SRU said in a JPL statement. The SRU is basically a star camera that is used to maintain Juno's orientation. "With this flyby of Europa, Juno has now seen close-ups of two of the most interesting moons of Jupiter, and their ice shell crusts look very different from each other. In 2023, Io, the most volcanic body in the solar system, will join the club," Becker added.