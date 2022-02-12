NASA's Mammoth SLS Rocket Stacking Compiled In Awesome Time-lapse Video; Watch

NASA is preparing its Space Launch System (SLS) rocket which would be used to launch humans to the Moon in the first Artemis mission this year. While the stacking of the rocket was complete last year, its integrated test with the Orion spacecraft mounted on top is yet to be conducted. As of now, the rocket is in the Vehicle Assembly Building (VAB) at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, a process that has taken months of preparation. NASA has summed the entire process in an awesome timelapse video, which shows what went behind the scenes.

The video shared by the agency shows the stacking of the SLS core stage wherein it was placed between the already stacked twin solid rocket boosters on the mobile launcher. Despite being in time-lapse, the video appears to move at a slow pace and gives an idea of the massiveness of the core stage being lowered and moved around.

On Earth, many cars on the road are powered by engines that convert fuel into energy to produce motion. Although rocket science is a little more complex, the same basic principle applies to the engines that will help power us to the Moon.



Learn More>> https://t.co/I00NldZyHG pic.twitter.com/yseN3MybEW — NASA Marshall (@NASA_Marshall) February 4, 2022

NASA postpones launch of Artemis I

The wait for the launch of Artemis I was extended when NASA announced earlier in February that it has postponed the liftoff until May. The agency said that it needs more time before the integrated launch system for Artemis I rolls out of the Vehicle Assembly Building (VAB). Explaining the reason for the launch delay, NASA had said that it needs additional time to complete closeout activities inside the VAB prior to the integrated rocket and spacecraft rollout.

Initially, the SLS rocket and the Orion spacecraft were meant to collectively undergo tests in the dress rehearsals earlier targeted for mid-February. During the rehearsal, the SLS will be fully loaded with propellant and the engineers will run all the pre-launch tests both for the rocket and the spacecraft.

For the unversed, Artemis I will be a four to six-week-long mission wherein the Orion spacecraft would launch on the world's most powerful rocket, the SLS. The Orion spacecraft, to be mounted atop the SLS rocket, will reach the Moon in a few days and will fly 100 kilometres above the surface of the Moon during which the engineers would correct its trajectory. It is worth noting that the first lunar launch will be uncrewed and NASA would send humans to the Moon no earlier than 2025, during Artemis III.

Image: Twitter/@NASAArtemis