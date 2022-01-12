NASA's Mars Insight Lander Enters Safe Mode After Dust Storm Affects Power Supply

NASA’s Insight lander, which landed on Mars in 2018 to study the red planet’s inner structure, has entered safe mode after a regional dust storm reduced the sunlight reaching its solar panels. The agency informed that it has suspended all functions of the lander except for the essential ones. NASA engineers managing Insight had reestablished contact with the lander on January 10 and found that it had a steady supply of power and was unlikely to run out of power.

Our @NASAInSight Mars lander is stable and has entered safe mode to conserve energy, as a regional dust storm has reduced the sunlight reaching its solar panels. Engineers aim to return the lander to normal operations next week: https://t.co/Tro57OAyPm pic.twitter.com/tp4Y2GzRog — NASA (@NASA) January 11, 2022

Why dust storms on Mars are a cause of concern?

The confirmation of a steady power supply came as a relief as NASA’s Opportunity rover saw its life end owing to the drainage of batteries caused by a series of dust storms that blanketed Mars in 2018. Ever since the lander touched down on Mars, it has had continuous encounters with dust that accumulate on its solar panels and reduce the power supply. Until now, Insight has resorted to an innovative way for shedding off the dust to gain some energy using a scoop on its robotic arm.

NASA explains that the solar panels and ultimately the power supply can be affected by dust storms as the particles accumulate on the solar panels and reduce sunlight filtering through the atmosphere. As for the current storm, the agency said it remains to be seen if it will leave an additional layer of dust on Insight's solar panels. According to the agency, the dust storms were first detected by the Mars Color Imager (MARCI) camera fitted on the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter. This orbiter helps scientists create coloured maps of the entire planet every day, which can be used to monitor dust storms and issue early warnings for the Martian spacecraft.

Interestingly, whirlwinds and gusts of dust storms, while they reduce the power supply, have also helped to clear solar panels of rovers and landers in the past. However, NASA says that none of them have cleared the panels on Insight even though its weather sensors have detected many passing whirlwinds. Scientists are waiting until next week, which they believe will be the perfect time to rescue Insight from the safe mode.