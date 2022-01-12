Last Updated:

NASA's Mars Insight Lander Enters Safe Mode After Dust Storm Affects Power Supply

NASA’s Insight lander, which landed on Mars in 2018 to study its inner structure, has entered safe mode after a regional dust storm reduced the power supply.

Written By
Harsh Vardhan
NASA

Image: Twitter/@NASA


NASA’s Insight lander, which landed on Mars in 2018 to study the red planet’s inner structure, has entered safe mode after a regional dust storm reduced the sunlight reaching its solar panels. The agency informed that it has suspended all functions of the lander except for the essential ones. NASA engineers managing Insight had reestablished contact with the lander on January 10 and found that it had a steady supply of power and was unlikely to run out of power. 

Why dust storms on Mars are a cause of concern?

The confirmation of a steady power supply came as a relief as NASA’s Opportunity rover saw its life end owing to the drainage of batteries caused by a series of dust storms that blanketed Mars in 2018. Ever since the lander touched down on Mars, it has had continuous encounters with dust that accumulate on its solar panels and reduce the power supply. Until now, Insight has resorted to an innovative way for shedding off the dust to gain some energy using a scoop on its robotic arm.

READ | Supermassive black hole found buried in dwarf galaxy; NASA says it could solve mysteries

NASA explains that the solar panels and ultimately the power supply can be affected by dust storms as the particles accumulate on the solar panels and reduce sunlight filtering through the atmosphere. As for the current storm, the agency said it remains to be seen if it will leave an additional layer of dust on Insight's solar panels. According to the agency, the dust storms were first detected by the Mars Color Imager (MARCI) camera fitted on the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter. This orbiter helps scientists create coloured maps of the entire planet every day, which can be used to monitor dust storms and issue early warnings for the Martian spacecraft.

READ | James Webb Space Telescope enters 'cooldown period' after unfolding, NASA explains meaning

Interestingly, whirlwinds and gusts of dust storms, while they reduce the power supply, have also helped to clear solar panels of rovers and landers in the past. However, NASA says that none of them have cleared the panels on Insight even though its weather sensors have detected many passing whirlwinds. Scientists are waiting until next week, which they believe will be the perfect time to rescue Insight from the safe mode. 

READ | Jupiter's polar cyclones comes from same forces moving Earth's oceans, NASA's Juno reveals
READ | NASA to roll out world's most powerful rocket for Artemis Moon missions in February
Tags: NASA, InSight, Mars
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND