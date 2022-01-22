NASA's Mars Perseverance Rover Successfully Ejects Pebbles Obstructing Sampling System

NASA’s Perseverance rover has successfully ejected the pebbles that got stuck in its sample collection system and halted the operations for a week. The Mars Perseverance 2020 team, through Twitter, informed about their success where they removed the upper two pebbles from the rover’s bit carousel. Earlier on January 10, the team had informed that a pebble was obstructing Perseverance’s robotic arm from handing off the sample-filled tube for sealing and storage in the carousel.

"With a turn of my bit carousel, I’ve cleared the two pebbles that likely blocked me from processing my latest sample tube. Two smaller ones remain lower down, but may not be an issue (and might fall out just by driving). Onward!", Perseverance's tweet read.

In its plan to get rid of the pebbles, NASA had earlier revealed that the rover team will first empty the sample tube and rotate the bit carousel. "We rotated the bit carousel about 75 degrees before returning it back to its original position. WATSON (camera) imaging showed the two upper pebbles were ejected during the process", Rick Welch from the mission team wrote in his report.

In a second tweet, Perseverance revealed that it has completely emptied its sample tube to collect new contents. "Given that some of the samples had already been lost, the team decided it was time to return the rest of the sample to Mars and hopefully completely empty the tube to ready it for potentially another sampling attempt," Welch's report read.

While two pebbles still remain located at the bottom of the carousel, the team believes that they may not pose a significant problem with the operations, although the engineers are analysing and testing to confirm this, as per Welch. As of now, the rover has collected six samples from the red planet and the samples will be brought to Earth no earlier than 2031 under the Mars Sample Return campaign.

Here's what happened to Perseverance

In a previous mission report, the Perseverance team revealed that the rover's sensor highlighted resistance when the collected Martian contents were being transferred into Perseverance's bit carousel. The bit carousel is where the collected bits are stored and tubes are passed to the tube processing hardware inside the rover. Since the collected sample was unable to enter the processing unit, Perseverance had to halt its operations and dial home for help.

(Image: @NASAPersevere/Twitter)