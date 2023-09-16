NASA's Mars Rover Reaches New Site Potentially Hiding Signs Of Ancient Life

NASA scientists are excited as the Perseverance rover has a new site to explore which could be hiding signs of ancient life that once existed on the red planet. The rover has reached the margin carbonate unit in the Jezero crater where it landed in February 2021. NASA says that this very location is one of the reasons why the Jezero crater was selected for the Perseverance's landing.

Why is this location special?

The soon-to-be-explored site is in a narrow band along the inner edge of Jezero’s western crater rim which has a signature of carbonate, the mineral which is formed on Earth in shallow shoals of freshwater or alkaline lakes.

To kickstart my newest science campaign, I’ve arrived at a spot that may have been the shoreline of the ancient lake here at Jezero Crater. See why my team has been excited for years about studying this location up close: https://t.co/0HZDxArMwO pic.twitter.com/93aqF26bcx — NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover (@NASAPersevere) September 16, 2023

Scientists have hypothesised that the carbonate layer on Mars might have formed by the waters of a lake there around three billion years ago. Another theory says that the layer might be a result of silicate minerals reacting with carbon dioxide.

By exploring this layer of carbonates, scientists aim to learn more about the now-stripped atmosphere of Mars as they could reveal new information about past carbon dioxide levels. They also seek to find signs of microbial life on Mars since carbonates are considered an excellent medium for preserving fossils. This has been seen on Earth where carbonates encapsulate microbial cells and turn them into fossils. The entire Perseverance rover mission was designed to find signs of ancient life on the red planet since it is believed to have been similar to Earth around 3-4 billion years ago.

"Although we don’t yet know exactly how the margin rocks or the carbonate within them formed, the team is eager to drill into these rocks and unlock their secrets," NASA said. The rover has collected tubes of rock and soil samples which will be fetched back to Earth under NASA's Mars Sample Return Campaign by the early 2030s. These samples will then be analysed on Earth to confirm if life ever existed on Mars.