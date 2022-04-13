Last Updated:

NASA's Maven Orbiter, UAE's Hope Probe Collaborate For Enhanced Scanning Of Mars

NASA announced that it's orbiter from the MAVEN mission is collaborating with UAE's Hope probe to reveal hidden details of Mars. 

NASA

Image: UAE Space Agency


Mars is currently hosting a number of spacecrafts that are orbiting it to gather data crucial for planetary exploration. As of now, orbiter from Europe, the US, India, China and the United Arab Emirates are hovering around the red planet and two of these orbiters have joined forces now. In a latest update, NASA announced that it's MAVEN mission is collaborating with UAE's Hope probe for unprecedented discoveries on Mars.

NASA finds a new partner in UAE

"A new partnership that encourages the sharing of data between NASA’s MAVEN (Mars Atmosphere and Volatile Evolution) project and the Emirates Mars Mission’s (EMM) Hope Probe will enhance scientific returns from both spacecraft", NASA said in a report. The MAVEN orbiter had entered the Martian orbit in 2014 and is investigating the upper atmosphere and ionosphere of Mars. Scientists say that it would provide an insight into how the planet's climate has changed so far. 

The Hope probe, on the other hand, which is also the first intraplanetary mission from the Middle East, entered the Mars orbit in 2021. It's job is to study the relationship between the upper layer and lower regions of the Martian atmosphere. The data extracted from this mission is used by scientists to determine the change in the planet's atmosphere at different times of the day and different seasons. 

Shannon Curry, MAVEN principal investigator from the University of California, said as per NASA, "MAVEN and EMM are each exploring different aspects of the Martian atmosphere and upper-atmosphere system. Combined, we will have a much better understanding of the coupling between the two, and the influence of the lower atmosphere on the escape to space of gas from the upper atmosphere". In addition to this, Omran Sharaf, project director of EMM, said that UAE's Mars project has been defined by strong international collaborations and partnerships. "The opportunity to work alongside other Mars missions and derive greater insights by sharing our observations and working together to fit together the pieces of the puzzle is one we are delighted to take", he added. 

Image: UAE Space Agency

