NASA's New Backpack Device To Help Astronauts Create 3D Map In Moon's Darkness

In a bid to help astronauts navigate their way in the Moon's darkness, NASA and its allies have developed a remote-sensing mapping system called the Kinematic Navigation and Cartography Knapsack (KNaCK). Weighing around 18 kilograms, the KNaCK is like a backpack, which would be carried by astronauts to create ultra-high-resolution 3D maps without GPS while on the moon. NASA explained that the backpack is a mobile lidar scanner which runs on a remote sensing method that uses light detection and ranging laser light to measure range.

A device to explore the Moon's unchartered territories

Dr. Michael Zanetti, who leads the KNaCK project at NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center, said that the KNaCK is similar to a superpowered version of laser range finders which helps smart cars avoid collisions. "Basically, the sensor is a surveying tool for both navigation and science mapping, able to create ultra-high-resolution 3D maps at centimetre-level precision and give them a rich scientific context".

Zanetti also said that the backpack would ensure the safety of astronauts and rovers in "GPS-denied" environments. Interestingly, this device would identify actual distances to different landmarks in real-time and give astronauts an idea of their location and their destination. NASA says that the technology would especially help the explorers on the lunar south pole, which is a key challenge for Artemis-era astronauts. The location is second-to-none as the sun there never rises over three degrees above the horizon, which keeps the region in unending darkness. Notably, the Artemis program would be the first to send explorers to the Moon's south pole.

To bring the device into existence, NASA partenered with companies like Torch Technologies and Aeva in 2020 which are helping the agency develop navigation algorithms and lidar sensors. Owing to these contributions, astronauts will be able to precisely map the topography of the landscape, including deep ravines, mountains, and even caves. And since the darkness won't be a barrier, it would spare the explorers from hauling lighting rigs to exploration sites. Meanwhile, the collaborators are working to reduce the weight of KNaCK before entering production.

As for testing the device, NASA has used it inside an ancient volcanic crater estimated to be 25,000-80,000 years old. It also conducted a test run after a 3D reconstruction of the 9.5 km-long sea barrier dunes at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center.