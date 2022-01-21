NASA's New Spacecraft To Examine Smallest Asteroid Under 2022 Artemis I Mission

NASA has added another task under the Artemis I mission as it announced the launch of a spacecraft to explore a mini asteroid. Named Near-Earth Asteroid (NEA) Scout, the spacecraft is the size of a shoebox and it will sail towards the asteroid 2020 GE in what is NASA's first deep-space mission of its kind. Interestingly, this asteroid, which is less than 60 feet (18 meters) in size will be the smallest asteroid to ever be visited by a spacecraft under Artemis I.

Unique spacecraft on a one-of-kind mission

The spacecraft, which will launch into space aboard the powerful Space Launch System (SLS) rocket possibly in March 2022, has been designed to use solar radiation for propulsion. NEA Scout is equipped with a mirror-like solar sail, made from plastic-coated aluminum thinner than human hair, which would reflect the photons of the sunlight and generate enough for the spacecraft to move in outer space. NASA revealed that apart from the solar sail, the spacecraft will also be assisted with small cold-gas thrusters with a limited propellant supply for maneuvers and orientation. Moreover, NEA Scout will also carry a camera to measure the object’s size, shape, rotation, and surface properties along with the debris surrounding 2020 GE.

Purpose of mission

The asteroid 2020 GE is the latest target of NASA as scientists have never explored an asteroid smaller than 330 feet (100 meters) across. Moreover, they say that an abundance of smaller asteroids also poses a high risk to our planet. "Although large asteroids are of most concern from a planetary defense perspective, objects like 2020 GE are far more common and can pose a hazard to our planet, despite their smaller size", NASA scientist Julie Castillo-Rogez said as per the agency's statement.

Castillo-Rogez further stated that several asteroids, all within 6-to-100-foot [5-to-30-meter] size range were identified as NEA Scout's targets. First observed on March 12, 2020, the 2020 GE belongs to the class of asteroids that scientists do not have much information about. NASA says that this mission would help future human and robotic missions to utilise asteroid resources and develop planetary defense methods against such class of space rocks. According to NASA, the 2020 GE will be at its closest to Earth in September 2023, and that is when the spacecraft, using a gravitational assist from the Moon will swing towards the asteroid.

