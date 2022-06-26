NASA's Orbiter Spots Double-crater Created By Rogue Rocket Which Struck Moon In March

A rogue rocket, which struck the Moon on March 4, has created a double crater, NASA revealed. The agency's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO) orbiting the Moon has spotted the rocket's grave which came as a surprise for astronomers.

According to the Orbiter's observations, there is an eastern crater measuring 18 meters (59 feet) wide which is superimposed on a western crater which is 16-meters in diameter. Interestingly, this matches with the pre-collision calculations of astronomers, who estimated the rocket to create 33 feet to 66 feet hole in the Hertzsprung Crater.

"The double crater was unexpected and may indicate that the rocket body had large masses at each end," Mark Robinson of Arizona State University and the principal investigator of the orbiter's camera said in a statement. "Typically a spent rocket has mass concentrated at the motor end; the rest of the rocket stage mainly consists of an empty fuel tank," he said, adding, "Since the origin of the rocket body remains uncertain, the double nature of the crater may help to indicate its identity."

This image captured by the LRO is special because it captures a double impact crater which is extremely rare. Notably, this is not the first instance when a rocket piece went rogue and crashed into the lunar surface. NASA, during its Apollo missions, has driven many Saturn V rocket stages toward the lunar surface for an intentional crash.

Origin of the rogue rocket

Measuring 40 feet long and 10 feet in diameter, the rocket was believed to be part of China's Long March 3C rocket which launched the Chang'e 5-T1 mission in October 2014. However, China has refused to admit that the debris was from its rocket, leaving the origin of the debris disputed. Initially, asteroid tracker Bill Gray claimed that the debris was part of SpaceX's Falcon 9 booster that failed to return to Earth after a launch in 2015.

This theory was soon rejected after NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) engineer Jon Giorgini pointed out that the rocket's trajectory does not match the Falcon 9 booster's but something else's.