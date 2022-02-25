NASA's Orbiter To Look For Crater On Moon, Likely To Be Formed By Chinese Rocket

A rogue rocket part is heading towards the Moon for a collision on March 4 and NASA is preparing for the forthcoming event. The space junk, which allegedly is part of a Chinese rocket, will strike the Moon on its dark side and is likely to carve a crater on the lunar surface. Since the collision would not be visible from Earth, NASA said that its Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO) will try to conduct follow-up observations to find the 'grave' of the rocket piece.

In an interview with Space.com, a NASA spokesperson said, "The mission team is assessing if observations can be made to any changes to the lunar environment associated with the impact, and later identify the crater formed by the impact. Following the impact, the mission can use its cameras to identify the impact site, comparing older images to images taken after the impact."

Saying that the event is an exciting opportunity for new research, he said that discovery of the impact crater would take weeks or even months.

Who launched the rogue rocket?

The rocket stage, which reportedly weighs over four tonnes, has a pretty disputed origin. Initially, it was said to be a part of SpaceX's Falcon 9 booster which was launched in 2015 carrying the Deep Space Climate Observatory satellite. The potential impactor was first identified by Bill Gray, who manages the software to track near-Earth objects, asteroids, minor planets, and comets. However, after conducting follow-up observations, Gray said that the debris is actually a part of China's Long March 3C rocket which was launched in 2014 under the Chang'e 5-T1 mission.

China rejects reports on the rocket debris

After reports about the rocket debris belonging to China emerged, the Chinese foreign ministry rejected all of them. Spokesperson Wang Wenbin had claimed that the rocket stage of the Chinese rocket had already been destroyed after safely entering Earth's atmosphere. "China follows international law for development of space affairs, and will safeguard the long-term development of outer space activities and conduct wider consultations with relevant sides," he added.

Meanwhile, the rocket is estimated to strike the Moon on March 4 at 5:55 pm (IST) and will possibly create a 65-feet-wide crater on the lunar surface.

