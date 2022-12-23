NASA's Orion Spacecraft Kicks Off Road Trip To Florida After 2 Million Km Space Journey

The Orion spacecraft, which splashed down in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Mexico on December 12 after a 25.5-day space journey, has begun its road trip to the Kennedy Space Centre (KSC) in Florida. NASA revealed that the spacecraft has been loaded into a truck after its recovery from the waters and has been sent to the KSC where it will reach the Multi Payload Processing Facility by the end of the year.

Artemis 1

Orion lifted off from the Kennedy Space Centre on November 16 as part of the Artemis 1 mission, which meant to test the uncrewed spacecraft and the Space Launch System (SLS rocket) which launched it. By the time Artemis 1 ended, Orion travelled about two million km around the Moon and became the first human-rated spacecraft to travel the farthest from the Moon.

"Once at Kennedy, technicians will open the hatch and unload several payloads, including Commander Moonikin Campos, zero-gravity indicator Snoopy, and the official flight kit as part of de-servicing operations," NASA said in an update. "In addition to removing the payloads, Orion’s heat shield and other elements will be removed for analysis, and remaining hazards will be offloaded." Orion flew with dozens of payloads some of which was a soft-toy Snoopy, and Commander Moonikin Campos which was equipped with sensors to gather data on spaceflight.

This mannequin was accompanied by two more dummies-- Helga and Zohar-- a contribution by the German and Israeli Space Agency to determine the effects of space radiation astronauts would experience in deep space. Announcing Orion's departure from the U.S. Naval Base San Diego in California, NASA also released footage of the spacecraft splashing down into the Pacific Ocean near Island Guadalupe, about 240 km west of Mexico’s Baja Peninsula.

Moving forward, mission teams will analyse the data collected during Orion's journey and make amends to technologies that might not have performed as expected. Orion suffered communication glitches twice around the Moon, something which NASA would fix before astronauts actually board the spacecraft. They will also study the performance of Orion's heatshield, which was equipped at the base of the Orion and saved it from blowing up during re-entry into the Earth's atmosphere. The heat shield, according to NASA, endured temperatures up to 2,760°C as it entered the planet at a speed of over 40,000 km per hour.