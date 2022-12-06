NASA's Orion Spacecraft Suffered Another Power Glitch Ahead Of Its Close Lunar Flyby

The Orion spacecraft suffered a second power glitch ahead of the powered lunar flyby maneuver required to sling it toward Earth. The glitch occurred in one of Orion’s components called the power conditioning distribution unit (PCDU) after the engineers conducted the second return trajectory correction burn at 12:11 pm on December 4. Orion is on its 20th day of the 25-day-long Artemis 1 mission which launched on November 16 from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Last fly-by complete! We’re coming home!@NASA_Orion flew about 79 miles above the lunar surface today, and returned this spectacular view. The spacecraft is now on a course for Earth and will splashdown on Dec. 11. Follow along: https://t.co/8WV8GliitY pic.twitter.com/MOIcwlCITE — Jim Free (@JimFree) December 5, 2022

NASA explained that the anomaly caused four switches that connect to the propulsion and heater subsystems of Orion and are responsible for downstream power were switched off. “Teams confirmed the system was healthy and successfully repowered the downstream components”, NASA said in an official statement. “There was no interruption of power to any critical systems, and there were no adverse effects to Orion’s navigation or communication systems”.

It was after this glitch that the mission teams carried out another burn on December 5 to set Orion on a course to Earth for a splashdown in the Pacific Ocean on December 11. This marked the second instance when Orion suffered an anomaly, as the first occurred on November 23 when the spacecraft went off-grid for a full 47 minutes. NASA maintains contact with a spacecraft through its Deep Space Network (DSN) which is an array of three massive radio telescopes in Canberra, Madrid and California.

The second power glitch, however, occurred after the mission teams acquired signals at the Canberra ground station.

At 11 pm IST on December 5, NASA official Jim Free announced that Orion has escaped the Moon’s gravitational influence and is now on its way to the Earth. According to NASA, Orion came as close as 127 km from the lunar surface during its final powered lunar flyby and beamed spectacular images of the Moon with a crescent Earth in the background. It is worth noting that Artemis 1 is to test the Orion spacecraft and data gathered from the mission would validate the technologies used or improve them if needed.