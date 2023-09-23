NASA's Osiris-Rex To Deliver Asteroid Samples On Sept 24, Where To Watch LIVE

The Osiris-Rex is returning with billions of years old asteroid samples on September 24 and NASA is fully prepared to recover it with utmost precaution. The spacecraft will drop the Bennu asteroid samples around 8:12pm IST tomorrow and the capsule carrying the priceless payload will hit the ground about 13 minutes later at the Department of Defense's Utah Test and Training Range. Notably, Osiris-Rex will not land on Earth as it has another mission to accomplish. The spacecraft will redirect itself to explore the asteroid Aphophis for the rest of the decade.

How to watch NASA's asteroid sample delivery?

NASA has scheduled a live stream to watch the sample delivery sequence which begins at 7:30pm. You can watch the live stream on the agency's official YouTube channel via the link below. NASA will also stream the event live on X, Facebook and on its official website.

The Osiris-Rex mission was launched in 2016 and it reached Bennu to scoop rocks and soil in 2020. The asteroid was discovered in 1999 and scientists say it was part of a much larger asteroid. Measuring 492 meters wide, the asteroid is believed to be hiding secrets of the early solar system dating back to 4.5 billion years ago.

"At NASA, we're not just exploring space; we're also safeguarding our planet. The Bennu sample of OSIRIS-REx could help us better understand the types of asteroids that could threaten Earth, and it will also help scientists understand the earliest history of our solar system!" NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said in a post on X.

Once the sample capsule hits the ground, NASA's recovery team will retrieve the capsule as soon as possible to avoid contamination with Earth's elements and fly it to NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, for examination.