NASA's Oxygen Device On Mars Ends Mission, Produces 9.8 Grams Of Air In Last Run

NASA's oxygen producing instrument has completed its mission after producing breathable air for the 16th time. This instruments called the Mars Oxygen In-situ Resource Utilisation Experiment or MOXIE is equipped in the Perserverance rover and has been producing oxygen since 2021.

Paving the way for future Mars explorers 👩‍🚀



According to NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), MOXIE produced a total of 122 grams of oxygen on Mars and has been far more successful than expected by its creators at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). The instrument uses an electrochemical process in which one oxygen atom is separated from one molecule of carbon dioxide gathered from the Martian atmosphere.

(The Mars Oxygen In-situ Resource Utilisation Experiment or MOXIE instrument; Image: NASA/JPL)

At its most efficient, MOXIE produced 12 grams of oxygen with 98% purity and its last operation was on August 7 when it produced 9.8 grams of breathable air. After the Perseverance rover landed on Mars February 18, 2021, the MOXIE instrument has been used in all sorts of Martian conditions, which helped its creators to learn a lot about the technology invested in it.

How would MOXIE help in the future?

NASA believes that apart from breathable air, a scaled up version of MOXIE would help in producing rocket fuel (liquid oxygen) and eliminate the need to bring the propellant from Earth in huge quantities for a return trip from Mars. In the future, NASA will build building MOXIE 2.0 that will include an oxygen generator and a technology for oxygen's liquification and storage.

"MOXIE’s impressive performance shows that it is feasible to extract oxygen from Mars’ atmosphere - oxygen that could help supply breathable air or rocket propellant to future astronauts,” said NASA Deputy Administrator Pam Melroy in a statement.

Trudy Kortes, director of technology demonstrations, Space Technology Mission Directorate (STMD) at NASA which funded MOXIE, said that the instrument has brought us closer a future where astronauts will "live off the land" on Mars.