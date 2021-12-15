NASA's Parker Solar Probe: All You Need To Know About Fastest Object In Space

The Parker Solar Probe has is officially a hot topic as the spacecraft became the first man-made object to 'touch the Sun'. Designed by NASA, it cruised right through the Sun's corona from a distance of just 13 million kilometres sampling the first solar particles and magnetic fields using its Solar Probe Cup. Since the spacecraft has ensured a giant leap in solar science, here's all you need to know about the Parker Solar Probe mission.

Named after Astrophysicist Eugene Parker, the probe was launched on August 12 in 2018, from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, with an aim to unravel the mysteries of the Sun's atmosphere hiding behind its brightness. It is meant to offer the closest-ever observations of a star and help understand the changing conditions on the Sun and their effect on the Earth and other planets. The spacecraft has been designed to face the brutal temperatures and the extreme radiation emitted by the Sun as it heads further into the solar atmosphere. According to NASA, the car-sized probe reached its closest-ever distance today and will eventually end up being just 6 million kilometres from the Sun in its next flyby which will happen in January 2022.

Using its instruments, the probe will also seek to answer the questions regarding the origin and evolution of solar winds, ultimately contributing to the scientists' ability to forecast changes in Earth's space environment to save lives and technologies. Ensuring its survival against the extreme conditions near the Sun, scientists have equipped the probe with a 4.5-inch-thick carbon-composite heat shield that can withstand temperatures up to 1,377 degrees celsius.

Parker probe breaks record as the fastest spacecraft

Earlier on November 21, the Parker Solar Probe broke the space record in terms of speed as it raced at 586,864 kilometres per hour towards the sun. Currently, travelling at an even higher speed, the spacecraft came as close as 8.5 million kilometres of the solar surface, in what was its 10th solar approach. The probe is currently cruising at a speed of 7,00,000 kilometres per hour and has three more orbits to make before its closest and final approach to the Sun, 6 million kilometres. The spacecraft will eventually get engulfed by the Sun thus marking the end of the mission.

