NASA's Parker Solar Probe To Swing By Sun Yet Again In Its 11th Flyby On February 25

The Parker Solar Probe, which scripted a record for being the first manmade object to ‘touch the sun’, is heading towards our solar system's star yet again. NASA said that the probe will swing by the sun for its 11th perihelion on February 25 from a distance of over 85 lakh kilometres. “During this close approach, Parker Solar Probe passes the Sun’s Earth-facing side. There are opportunities for Earth-bound missions and other spacecraft to give us multiple viewpoints of solar events”, NASA's Sun and Space team tweeted.

Here we go! ☀️ 🛰️



This week, Parker Solar Probe is swinging by the Sun for its 11th perihelion — the point in its orbit closest to the Sun. On Feb. 25, 2022, the spacecraft will come within 5.3 million miles from our star.#ParkerPerihelion pic.twitter.com/wx8EaYDkg7 — NASA Sun & Space (@NASASun) February 21, 2022

In another tweet, the team shared an animation showing the Parker probe's orbit around the sun, which also intersects the orbits of Mercury and Venus. The forthcoming flyby will be the spacecraft's 11th out of the 24 planned ones. Launched on August 12, 2018, the spacecraft is named after Eugene Parker and is designed to provide new data on solar activity in order to improve scientists' ability to forecast major space-weather events that impact life on Earth.

Parker probe becomes fastest man-made object in space

Apart from being the first man-made object to touch the sun, the Parker probe is also the fastest spacecraft in outer space. Currently, it is heading towards the sun at a speed of 3,592 kilometres per hour but, according to NASA, the spacecraft will reach a speed of 6,92,017 kilometres per hour during its closest approach to the sun. At the same time, the probe would be facing temperatures up to 1,400 degrees Celsius, however, its payload would be at room temperature, around 29 degrees, as per NASA.

It is pertinent to note that the spacecraft is able to survive such high temperatures due to a carbon-composite shield that is 4.5-inch-thick and can withstand temperatures up to 1,377 degrees Celsius. Most recently, the probe captured the first visible-light images of Venus' surface beneath its thick shroud of clouds. In a statement, NASA had revealed that the picture was captured using the Wide-Field Imager, or WISPR, which helped in imaging the night side of the planet in wavelengths of the visible spectrum and then extending into the near-infrared wavelengths.

Image: Twitter/@NASASun