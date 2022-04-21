NASA's Perseverance Rover Captures Solar Eclipse On Mars In Stunning Video; WATCH

As NASA's Perseverance rover heads toward its new exploration site, it has beamed back a visual for the ages. The robotic explorer has shot a stunning solar eclipse caused by one of Mars' moon Phobos as it crossed the face of the sun. The Perseverance rover team shared the visual in a tweet and wrote that this phenomenon would help scientists understand "the Martian moon’s orbit and how its gravity affects the interior of Mars, including its crust & mantle".

Truly fascinating. I zoomed in with my Mastcam-Z camera on a Phobos solar eclipse. This detailed video can help scientists on my team better understand the Martian moon’s orbit and how its gravity affects the interior of Mars, including its crust & mantle. https://t.co/jVdJ4UwhDx pic.twitter.com/q45HwKwLIS — NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover (@NASAPersevere) April 20, 2022

Capturing the Martian solar eclipse

The rover was able to shoot the phenomenon using its Mastcam-Z camera which captured the potato-shaped Phobos making a pass. According to NASA, Phobos is about 157 times smaller than Earth's moon whereas Deimos, the second Martian moon is even smaller. As for the eclipse, it lasted for just 40 seconds (as shown in the video above), which is significantly shorter than the eclipse generally occuring on Earth.

The video was shot on April 2 which was the 397th Martian day, or sol, of the mission and the resolution is a result of full-zoom toward the sun. "I knew it was going to be good, but I didn’t expect it to be this amazing. It feels like a birthday or holiday when they arrive. You know what’s coming, but there is still an element of surprise when you get to see the final product", Rachel Howson part of the Mastcam-Z operating team said.

What's interesting, is that the video even shows the ridges and bumps on the moon’s landscape along with the spots on the sun. This was possible because of a solar filter on Perseverance's camera that acts like sunglasses to reduce light intensity. The moon itself is equally interesting as it has been found to deform rock in crust and mantle of Mars through its gravity every time it circles the red planet. By observing this interaction, scientists are aiming to understand how flexible the interior of Mars is. It is worth noting though, that Phobos is getting closer to Mars and scientists are sure that it would crash into the surface in a few million years from now.