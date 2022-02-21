NASA's Perseverance Rover Clocks One Year On Mars; Take A Look At Its Achievements

The Perseverance rover completed its first year on Mars on February 18, and the occasion was celebrated by NASA to acknowledge the achievements in such a short time. In its first year, the rover has clocked in a number of firsts, including a few records and is aiming for more with its forthcoming campaigns. Since that would take a while to attain, let us take a look at Perseverance rover's achievements in its first year of exploration.

I’ve now been on Mars for a full (Earth) year! Many firsts on an ambitious to-do list:



✅ Collected first rock cores from another planet

✅ Served as base station for #MarsHelicopter

✅ Extracted oxygen from thin Martian air

✅ Set driving records



More: https://t.co/ycR7IcZe0m pic.twitter.com/ZPg8NfH169 — NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover (@NASAPersevere) February 18, 2022

Perseverance's first year on Mars

The rover made Mars its permanent home when it touched down on the red planet on February 18, 2021, to find signs of ancient life. Perseverance landed in the Jezero crater as the location is believed to house a giant lake, billions of years ago, which makes it a suitable location to find clues of mortality, as per NASA. Weighing 1,025 kilograms, the car-sized rover is the heaviest rover ever to touch down on Mars and is the first to collect rock cores from another planet. So far, the rover has collected six samples from the red planet. In addition to this, Perseverance has also served as the base station for Ingenuity, which is the first helicopter ever flown on another planet and has completed 19 flights so far.

Perseverance's achievements also include the record for travelling almost 1,050 feet (320 meters), which is the most distance covered by a Mars rover in a single day. NASA said that the record was made on February 14, which also was the rover's 351st Martian day, or sol, of the mission. However, the most exciting first of the Perseverance rover was producing a small amount of oxygen on Mars while testing MOXIE (Mars Oxygen In-Situ Resource Utilization Experiment), the first prototype oxygen generator used on Mars. The milestone was achieved by converting carbon dioxide using MOXIE, which splits carbon dioxide molecules, which are made up of one carbon atom and two oxygen atoms.

Another huge first: converting CO2 into oxygen on Mars. Working off the land with what’s already here, my MOXIE instrument has shown it can be done!



Future explorers will need to generate oxygen for rocket fuel and for breathing on the Red Planet. https://t.co/9sjZT9KeOR — NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover (@NASAPersevere) April 21, 2021

What's next for Perseverance?

According to NASA, the rover has nearly wrapped up its first science campaign in Jezero Crater, although it would collect two more samples of dark, rubbly rocks from its current exploration site. Thomas Zurbuchen, associate administrator of NASA’s Science Mission Directorate said as per NASA, "The samples Perseverance has been collecting will provide a key chronology for the formation of Jezero Crater. Each one is carefully considered for its scientific value".

Image: AP