Last Updated:

NASA's Perseverance Rover Clocks One Year On Mars; Take A Look At Its Achievements

NASA's Perseverance rover completed its first year on Mars on February 18 after landing at the red planet's Jezero Crater in search of signs of ancient life.

Written By
Harsh Vardhan
NASA

Image: AP


The Perseverance rover completed its first year on Mars on February 18, and the occasion was celebrated by NASA to acknowledge the achievements in such a short time. In its first year, the rover has clocked in a number of firsts, including a few records and is aiming for more with its forthcoming campaigns. Since that would take a while to attain, let us take a look at Perseverance rover's achievements in its first year of exploration. 

Perseverance's first year on Mars

The rover made Mars its permanent home when it touched down on the red planet on February 18, 2021, to find signs of ancient life. Perseverance landed in the Jezero crater as the location is believed to house a giant lake, billions of years ago, which makes it a suitable location to find clues of mortality, as per NASA. Weighing 1,025 kilograms, the car-sized rover is the heaviest rover ever to touch down on Mars and is the first to collect rock cores from another planet. So far, the rover has collected six samples from the red planet. In addition to this, Perseverance has also served as the base station for Ingenuity, which is the first helicopter ever flown on another planet and has completed 19 flights so far. 

READ | Perseverance dumps soil samples back into Mars as NASA tries to get rid of rock anomaly

Perseverance's achievements also include the record for travelling almost 1,050 feet (320 meters), which is the most distance covered by a Mars rover in a single day. NASA said that the record was made on February 14, which also was the rover's 351st Martian day, or sol, of the mission. However, the most exciting first of the Perseverance rover was producing a small amount of oxygen on Mars while testing MOXIE (Mars Oxygen In-Situ Resource Utilization Experiment), the first prototype oxygen generator used on Mars. The milestone was achieved by converting carbon dioxide using MOXIE, which splits carbon dioxide molecules, which are made up of one carbon atom and two oxygen atoms.

READ | NASA's Mars Perseverance rover halts rock sample collection due to debris

What's next for Perseverance?

According to NASA, the rover has nearly wrapped up its first science campaign in Jezero Crater, although it would collect two more samples of dark, rubbly rocks from its current exploration site. Thomas Zurbuchen, associate administrator of NASA’s Science Mission Directorate said as per NASA, "The samples Perseverance has been collecting will provide a key chronology for the formation of Jezero Crater. Each one is carefully considered for its scientific value". 

READ | NASA's Mars Perseverance rover successfully ejects pebbles obstructing sampling system

Image: AP

READ | NASA to celebrate Perseverance rover's Mars 'landiversary' on Feb 18; Here's how to join
Tags: NASA, Perseverance rover, Mars
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND