NASA's Perseverance Rover Drops Second Sample Tube With Rocks Made From Martian Water

The Perseverance rover is on track for returning Martian rocks to Earth as it has dropped the second sample tube on the red planet. In its latest update, the mission team at NASA revealed that this sample contains the longest core of sedimentary rocks ever extracted by the rover on Mars to date. Perseverance deposited its first sample tube on December 22, and eight more are yet to be dropped at ten different locations over the course of 30 days.

These samples are being dropped in a special depot being built by Perseverance, the first on another world, as part of NASA's Sample Return Campaign which plans to fetch the rocks by 2033. The rover has collected 16 rocks and one atmospheric sample so far.

My second sample drop is looking good! This tube holds a piece of sedimentary rock from the edge of the ancient river delta here – the longest rock core I’ve taken to date.



Why drop the samples?

(Map showing drop locations; Image: NASA)

NASA explained that the samples are being deposited at different locations as a backup, in case Perseverance fails to directly deliver the ones that it has in its belly directly to a lander. The rover has collected two samples of each core and half of them will be stored inside it for the next nine years. The Sample Return Campaign involves launching a lander that will touch down on Mars and receive the samples from Perseverance. The ten sample tubes will then be sealed and transferred into a rocket that will take off from Mars and rendezvous with an orbiter parked in the Martian orbit. This orbiter will then send the samples back to Earth for detailed examination.

These samples are a backup, set aside in case I’m not able to deliver my main set of samples directly to the next lander. In that case, these would be picked up by one of two Sample Recovery Helicopters (illustrated here), about nine years from now. pic.twitter.com/3b4KRth4qN — NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover (@NASAPersevere) December 23, 2022

In case this process fails, the lander will release two tiny helicopters that will pick up the tubes and bring them to the lander. The agency also explained that leaving the sample tubes lying on Mars would not be a problem despite the huge dust storms that engulf the planet every now and then. This is because the density of the Martian atmosphere is 1/100th of Earth's so only a little amount of dust will deposit in the next decade.

Perseverance has been looking for signatures of life that might have existed on Mars when the planet had rivers and oceans around 3.5 billion years ago. This information, according to NASA, might be stored in the rocks and soils and we would learn more about the red planet's history once the samples arrive.