NASA's Perseverance Rover Finds Surprising Evidence Of Volcano In Jezero Crater

NASA's Perseverance rover has another feather in its cap as it discovered evidence of a long-dormant volcano in the Jezero crater, its current exploration site on Mars. In a statement released by NASA, it revealed that the crater's bedrock, which the rover has been scanning for the last ten months, is formed from hot magma. This new discovery has added to the diversity of the samples scientists will have to study when they are retrieved from the red planet.

NASA scientists reveal the rocks in the crater interacted with water many times

Apart from the confirmation of the rover treading over a volcanic region, NASA scientists have revealed that the rocks in the crater interacted with water multiple times and some even contain organic molecules. Scientists have long wondered about the origin of the rocks in the area before Perseverance touched down for exploration. The agency says that this discovery is a step toward answering if the rocks were sedimentary, meaning if they were carried to the location by an ancient river system or igneous, born from the lava which rose to the surface. Perseverance Project Scientist Ken Farley of the California Institute of Technology (Caltech) said as per NASA's statement-

I was beginning to despair we would never find the answer. But then our PIXL instrument got a good look at the abraded patch of a rock from the area nicknamed ‘South Séítah,’ and it all became clear: The crystals within the rock provided the smoking gun.

The PIXL or Planetary Instrument for X-ray Lithochemistry is an instrument on the Perseverance rover which uses X-ray fluorescence to map the elemental composition of rocks. Explaining how the discovery came to be, NASA revealed that scientists analysed a rock, nicknamed 'Brac', using Perseverance's PIXL rover and were amazed at what followed. The findings suggested that the rock had an unusual abundance of large olivine crystals which grew and settled in a slowly cooling magma that was spewed from a volcano. "The rock was then altered by water several times, making it a treasure trove that will allow future scientists to date events in Jezero, better understand the period in which water was more common on its surface, and reveal the early history of the planet", Farley added. Meanwhile, the scientists now have a task to determine whether 'Brac' formed in a thick lava lake cooling on the surface or in a subterranean chamber that was later exposed by erosion.

Image: NASA