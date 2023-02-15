Last Updated:

NASA's Perseverance Rover Shows Off Its Dropped Sample Tubes On Mars In New Paronama

NASA's Perseverance rover has dropped all 10 of its rock sample tubes on Mars that will later be picked for a trip to Earth early next decade.

Harsh Vardhan
The samples tubes were dropped starting December 22, 2022, at a location named "Three Forks"; Image: NASA


NASA's Perseverance rover has dropped all 10 of its rock sample tubes on Mars that will later be picked for a trip to Earth early next decade. In a new interactive panorama captured by the rover, it shows off the dropped samples tubes along the planned path on the red planet. The samples tubes were dropped starting December 22, 2022, at a location named "Three Forks" within the Jezero crater, which was a river delta billions of year ago and has a high chance of hiding signs of ancient life on Mars. 

Sample dropping stage complete

(All ten locations of sample tubes within the depot; Image: NASA)

The image above shows the sample tubes which have been dropped within the depot. NASA says that the idea behind this is to have them as a backup if the primary tubes in the belly of the Perseverance rover could not be delivered to the Sample Retrieval Lander due to an unforeseen event or a rover malfunction. It is worth noting that the dropped tubes are duplicates of the rock and atmospheric samples and they will be picked up by small helicopters, according to the backup plan. 

(Map of sample tube locations; Image: NASA)

This major project is part of a bigger goal, the Mars Sample Return Campaign, which is a joint initiative by NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA) to bring Martian rocks to Earth by 2033. Under this campaign, the agencies will send a new lander in 2027 to store the samples which will then be transporter back. Interestingly, this sample returning mission will also see the first rocket launch on another planet. 

