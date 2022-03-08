NASA's Psyche Spacecraft Gets Equipped With Solar Arrays That Can Power 4 Houses

NASA's Psyche spacecraft, which is set to launch later this year, has been equipped with massive solar arrays that would power it to steer through outer space. The latest development has pushed the spacecraft close to its final configuration ahead of its launch in August for a 2.4-billion-kilometer journey to a mysterious, metal-rich asteroid named Psyche.

Brian Bone, who leads assembly, test, and launch operations at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory said as per NASA's statement, "Seeing the spacecraft fully assembled for the first time is a huge accomplishment; there’s a lot of pride. This is the true fun part. You’re feeling it all come together. You feel the energy change and shift.” It is worth noting that the five-panel, cross-shaped solar arrays measure 800 square feet and are the largest ever installed at JPL.

What is the mission Psyche?

NASA is initiating this mission to send a spacecraft to the psyche asteroid which is located between the planets Mars and Jupiter. After its launch in August this year, the spacecraft would arrive at its destination in 2026 to explore the asteroid which measures 280 kilometers and is said to be rich in metals. According to NASA, the mission will last for two years and the spacecraft would make increasingly close orbits of the asteroid for the entire time.

As for the solar arrays, they are capable to generate 21 kilowatts of electricity which is enough to power three or four average houses. However, the spacecraft would only require two kilowatts of electricity, which is just more than what a hairdryer uses. Besides, these solar arrays have been designed to work in low-light conditions since the spacecraft would be at a considerable distance from the sun.

Explaining the steps after launch, NASA said that the arrays would be deployed and latched into place in a process that would take approximately seven minutes following which the arrays would supply power to the spacecraft and all its instruments. NASA has previously said that it is about to explore the world which we can barely pinpoint from Earth and is in search of answers about the material that built planets.

Image: NASA