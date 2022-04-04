NASA's Psyche Spacecraft Undergoes Rigorous Testing Ahead Of August Launch; Know More

NASA has completed a series of rigorous testing of its Psyche spacecraft which will head toward the asteroid belt of our solar system to examine its namesake asteroid. The Psyche mission is targeted for launch in August this year and NASA is leaving no stones unturned to ensure that the spacecraft reaches its destination which is between the planets, Mars and Jupiter. In a bid to study the metal-rich asteroid, the spacecraft underwent a series of tests that were intended to make it immune to extreme temperature fluctuations and the unforgiving vacuum of space.

'Psyche healthy and ready to proceed': NASA

After subjecting the Psyche spacecraft gauntlet of electromagnetic, thermal-vacuum, vibration, shock, and acoustic testing at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California, the agency noted that the probe is healthy and ready to proceed toward launch. To make the spacecraft resistant to the electrical and magnetic conditions of space, scientists subjected it to JPL's ultra-sturdy vacuum chamber for thermal-vacuum (TVAC) testing after sucking out of the chamber's air to replicate the airless vacuum.

"This test ensures that the spacecraft can survive the vacuum of space, and it helps engineers see how the spacecraft heats and cools itself without the movement of air to help it regulate temperature", JPL said in its report. Over the 18 days of TVAC testing, the spacecraft also underwent simulation of vibration, shock, and acoustics. The spacecraft was shaken repeatedly to refine the spacecraft models after ensuring it won't get damaged due to the vibrations inside the rocket during liftoff. On the other hand, shock testing helped the scientists confirm that the spacecraft won’t be jeopardised by the sudden push it will get when it separates from the rocket after launch.

Finally, acoustic testing ensures Psyche can withstand the noise of a rocket launch. The rumble of a rocket while lifting off is so loud that it can actually damage the hardware if a spacecraft isn’t sturdy enough. According to NASA, the spacecraft, for acoustic testing, was strapped in and blasted with noise a hundred times louder than a typical rock concert. As for the spacecraft's fate, it will be launched in August this year and will cover a long journey before reaching its destination in 2026.

