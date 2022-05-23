NASA's Raja Chari Shares Picture Of His Bent Spine After Spending 6 Months Aboard ISS

Indian-American NASA astronaut Raja Chari returned to Earth on May 6 after completing his six-month-long mission aboard the International Space Station (ISS). Chari, who underwent his maiden spaceflight in November 2021, was the commander of the Crew-3, which included three other astronauts and was the third NASA crewed mission in a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft. The rookie astronaut was also the commander of the mission and has previously served as a US Air Force pilot before being selected for the Crew-3 mission.

Earlier this month, Chari, along with his teammates Matthias Maurer, Kayla Barron and Thomas Mashburn, splashed down in the Atlantic ocean. Both NASA and SpaceX had shared night-time visuals of a glowing white Dragon capsule making its descent into the ocean.

Following their arrival, NASA had organised a press briefing wherein the astronauts shared their flight experience in a Dragon spacecraft and about living in the Space Station. Most recently, Chari provided updates about his physical health and shared an x-ray image of his spine which got slightly bent due to his outer space stay. Taking to Twitter, he revealed that his brain and vestibular functions are back to normal but it would take a few months before his bones and muscles regain their pre-flight levels. "For months Crew3 will gather data for human research experiments to compare to in-flight", Chari said in his post.

Science continues after @NASA_Astronauts return from @Space_Station

For months #Crew3 will gather data for human research experiments to compare to in-flight. Our brain & vestibular system are nearly back to normal, but it’ll take months to get muscles & bones back to normal pic.twitter.com/vaKQsQwX3f — Raja Chari (@Astro_Raja) May 18, 2022

Effects of living in space

NASA, under its Human Research Program (HRP), has spent over five decades studying the effects of outer space on the human body and it has found some substantial evidence. Over the years, scientists have noted that lack of a proper diet and about two hours of regular exercise can cause a loss of muscle mass much faster in microgravity than on Earth. Besides, fluid shifts in the body, specifically to the head puts pressure on the eyes and cause vision problems.

Recently, it was also concluded that a long-duration stay in outer space also causes significant changes in the human brain as it constantly keeps floating inside the skull due to lack of gravity.