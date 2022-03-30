NASA's Record-breaking Astronaut Returns From ISS Amid Fears Of Abandonment By Russia

NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei finally made his landing along with his Russian counterparts Pyotr Debrov and Anton Shkaplerov in Kazakhstan on March 30. The trio touched down at 4:58 pm (IST) in a Russian MS-18 capsule, which departed from the International Space Station (ISS) at 12:51 pm (IST). The arrival of the astronauts comes as a relief as many feared that Vande Hei might get abandoned aboard the ISS owing to Russia's conflict with the US over Ukraine situation.

The Twitter handle of the ISS shared a clip of the Russian capsule landing on Earth following which the astronauts were carried out into the open.

.@Astro_Sabot and cosmonauts Anton Shkaplerov and Pyotr Dubrov landed back on Earth inside the Soyuz MS-19 crew ship today at 7:28am ET. More... https://t.co/i9QtpYxWGE pic.twitter.com/EazuiF9Ejr — International Space Station (@Space_Station) March 30, 2022

Vande Hei breaks record of longest ISS stay by an American

The veteran NASA astronaut has broken the record of the longest stay in outer space by an American. Vande Hei clocked in a total of 355 days, surpassing former NASA astronaut Scott Kelly who had a record of 340 days. According to NASA, he arrived at the space station aboard the Soyuz MS-18 spacecraft on 5 April 2021 and has completed 5,680 orbits around the Earth during his entire course of stay. With the completion of Vande Hei's latest mission, his total days in space have reached 523.

As for his Russian counterparts, Debrov made his ISS visit on the same day as Vande Hei in what was his first spaceflight ever. On the other hand, Shkaplerov returned after his fourth mission and has spent a total of 708 days in space. Now that the American astronaut has landed, he will fly from Kazakhstan to his home in Houston, Texas after 24 hours.

.@Astro_Sabot is back on Earth after a NASA record-breaking 355 days in space! Next he will fly from Kazakhstan and return to his @NASA_Johnson home base in Houston 24 hours later. pic.twitter.com/S4ZmLlBTlM — International Space Station (@Space_Station) March 30, 2022

The American astronaut's return in the Russian capsule had become a matter of concern in the last few days after Moscow was severing ties with various space agencies including NASA. This was a result of the sanctions that were imposed on Russia for its invasion its Ukraine, something which was not taken humbly by Moscow or its space agency Roscosmos. While the west feared that Vande Hei would be abandoned in space owing to the ongoing Ukraine crisis, Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin scoffed at the speculations and dismissed the idea.

(Image: @Space_Station/Twitter)