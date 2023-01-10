NASA's Retired Satellite Burns Up In Atmosphere Near Alaska After 38 Years In Space

NASA’s satellite which spent 38 years in orbit safely re-entered Earth and burned up in the skies, the agency confirmed on January 9.

Named Earth Radiation Budget Satellite (ERBS), the satellite's re-entry started at 9:32 am IST and a few of its components which survived the atmospheric friction crashed into the Bering Sea between Alaska and east Russia. NASA had said that the odds of injury from falling debris is about 1-in-9,400.

(Image: Google Earth)

"NASA’s retired Earth Radiation Budget Satellite reentered Earth’s atmosphere over the Bering Sea at 11:04 p.m. EST on Sunday, Jan. 8, the Dept of Defense confirmed," NASA tweeted providing an update about the satellite. Although the satellite made a safe entry far from habitable zones, it underlines the threat dead satellites in orbit pose. This threat is even more amplified when there is no particular defence mechanism to avoid if any larger chunk of space debris falls in populated areas.

The Earth Radiation Budget Satellite was launched as part of NASA’s three-satellite Earth Radiation Budget Experiment (ERBE) mission from the Space Shuttle Challenger on October 5, 1984, and proved of immense significance in understanding the Earth's atmospheric properties. Weighing 2,450 kg, the satellite was equipped with three instruments, two to measure the Earth's radiative energy budget, and one to measure stratospheric constituents, including ozone.

NASA says that out of its nearly four-decade-long lifespan, it spent 21 years investigating how the Earth absorbed and radiated energy from the Sun, and made measurements of stratospheric ozone, water vapor, nitrogen dioxide, and aerosols. Notably, it was the success of this satellite that formed the base of the Stratospheric Aerosol and Gas Experiment II (SAGE II). Its data helped confirm for the first time that the ozone layer is depleting on a global scale.

This satellite's primary mission, however, was to help scientists understand our planet's energy budget, the balance between the amount of energy from the Sun that Earth absorbs or radiates. NASA said that "it is an important indicator of climate health, and understanding it can also help reveal weather patterns". According to the agency, "Ozone concentrations in the stratosphere play an important role in protecting life on Earth from damaging ultraviolet radiation." Designed to last just two years, the ERBS far exceeded its life span and retired in 2005.