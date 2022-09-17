NASA's Rover Spots Surprising Sun Halo On Mars For The First Time, Scientists Stunned

NASA's Perseverance rover has spotted a sun halo on Mars, showcasing that the phenomenon, thought to be possible only on Earth, can also occur on other planets. Scientists are thrilled by the new picture as they waited long to witness this phenomenon, but were losing hope owing to the complexity of the Martian atmosphere. According to astronomers at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) which manages the rover, this image was taken on December 15.

How does a sun halo form?

On Earth, a sun halo forms when small crystals of light mixed in the atmosphere disperse the cloud and the white light is split into different colours, much like a prism. These halo-forming crystals are mostly found in the cirrus clouds high in the atmosphere and the size of the halo depends on the structure of the icy crystals. The thickness of clouds, apart from crystal size also plays a role in the formation of a halo. Notably, the colourful ring, whenever it forms, can be seen at 22 degrees away from the sun.

(A sun halo on Earth; Image: Unsplash/Representative)

Perseverance's picture of the sun halo on Mars

Talking about the picture featuring a sun halo on Mars, Mark Lemmon, a planetary scientist at the Space Science Institute told Space.com that his team was surprised when the image first surfaced.

"I looked at that and I thought, 'I'm gonna have a hard time finding an explanation for this.' Because everything has been a false alarm, and that just looks so much like a halo that I thought it was going to be a lot of work to figure out what was really going on," Space.com reported him saying.

Initially thought to be a trick by Perseverance's camera, the team investigated other factors such as the role of dry ice due to the carbon dioxide, which is higher in the Martian atmosphere than in Earth's. Since these factors had no role, the scientists also confirmed that the halo was definitely not a result of dust.

"I think the most important thing for us is that we've learned that it is a thing that can happen," Lemmon said. "We need to look harder for it at Perseverance, at that site."