In the early hours of August 17, NASA started rolling out its Space Launch System (SLS) rocket from the Vehicle Assembly Building. The process started at 6:30 am IST today following which the rocket began its six-kilometres-long journey to the Launch Complex 39b at the Kennedy Space Center. Heading for its debut launch on August 29 for the uncrewed Artemis I mission, the SLS rocket will be the most powerful launch vehicle to ever liftoff from Earth.

Artemis I is an uncrewed mission and the first of NASA’s Artemis Program under which the agency would land the first woman and person of colour on the lunar surface. As per the planned schedule, the launch window for Artemis I opens at 6:03 am IST on August 29, however, September 2 and 6 have been reserved as backup dates.

Roll'em out! 🚀 We're moving our @NASAArtemis rocket to the launch pad for final prep before #Artemis I blasts off for the Moon, currently set for Aug. 29.



Tune in for live coverage from @NASAKennedy—rollout is scheduled to begin at 9pm ET (03:00 UTC): https://t.co/kTqBPgJGCA pic.twitter.com/DFt74WD4Ln — NASA (@NASA) August 16, 2022

Artemis I mission profile

This mission also comprises the Orion spacecraft which will be mounted atop the SLS rocket. According to NASA, Orion will be propelled to a distance where no other human-rated spacecraft has ever travelled. Soon after the launch, Orion will travel 3,86,242 kilometres from Earth to the Moon, and then about 64,373 kilometres beyond its farthest point.

Notably, the spacecraft will be deployed in a distant retrograde orbit (DRO), which is highly stable and little fuel is required to stay for an extended trip in deep space. The mission profile states that the spacecraft will stay in DRO for six to 19 days “to ensure spacecraft systems, like guidance, navigation, communication, power, thermal control and others are ready to keep astronauts safe on future crewed missions”.

The main objectives of this uncrewed mission are to check the readiness of the rocket, Orion and the ground systems before sending astronauts back to the Moon. After spending a few days around the Moon, Orion will head back to Earth and make a splashdown in the Pacific Ocean while surviving the re-entry through the Earth’s atmosphere.

Although Artemis I is uncrewed, it consists of three mannequins and ten CubeSats that will collect data on spaceflight and effects of radiation and carry out several science experiments that would help in manned spaceflights in the future.