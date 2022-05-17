NASA's SWOT Mission Will Determine Ocean's Role In Climate Change To Answer THIS Question

The oceans have been cleaning up the mess left behind by the greenhouse emissions resulting from human activities. NASA says that the oceans are the largest storehouse of atmospheric heat and carbon as they have absorbed 90% of the heat trapped by greenhouse gas emissions. In order to determine if there is a ceiling to the ocean’s ability to absorb atmospheric heat, NASA is launching a satellite under the Surface Water and Ocean Topography Mission (SWOT) mission in November 2022.

Tracking small ocean currents 🌊

The SWOT (Surface Water & Ocean Topography) mission will explore how the ocean absorbs atmospheric heat and carbon, moderating climate change. It'll also measure freshwater bodies and launch no earlier than November 2022. https://t.co/gTuCTgSAjx pic.twitter.com/4VHcqbxm63 — NASA JPL (@NASAJPL) May 11, 2022

Notably, most of the heat absorption and the excess carbon dioxide plus methane it produced are trapped by currents and eddies less than 100 kilometres across, according to the agency. Despite them being small relative to currents such as the Gulf Stream and the California Current, they are the reason for the transfer of up to half the heat and carbon from surface waters to the ocean’s depths.

Tracking ocean currents and eddies

NASA plans to determine if there is a cap on the ocean’s absorbing capacity by tracking small ocean currents. Through this mission, the satellite will study how the oceans absorb atmospheric heat and carbon and thus moderate global temperatures and climate change.

It is no secret that climate change is driving the rise in sea levels but scientists believe that the Earth’s climate is also affected by differences in surface height from place to place in the ocean. According to NASA, these highs and lows are associated with currents and eddies, swirling rivers in the ocean, that influence the ocean’s absorption capability.

Being developed by NASA, the French space agency Centre National d’Études Spatiales (CNES) along with the United Kingdom and the Canadian Space Agency (CSA), the SWOT satellite will collect data on ocean heights. It will study the currents and eddies up to five times smaller than those previously detectable and will also gather detailed information on freshwater lakes and rivers.