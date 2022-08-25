NASA's TESS Observatory Discovers 'Super-Earth' Orbiting Two Stars 100 Light-years Away

An international team of astronomers have added another world to the list of exoplanets lurking out there in deep space. Dubbed TOI-1452b, the planet is a ’Super-Earth’ lying 100 light-years away and was discovered using NASA’s Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS). A planet is called a Super-Earth when it has mass higher than our planet but less than bigger planets of our solar system, namely Uranus and Neptune.

According to NASA, this new exoplanet is 70% bigger than the Earth and is five times more massive. What's more interesting is that the planet orbits two red dwarf stars.

📣Discovery Alert!📣

100 light-years away, a planet bigger than Earth orbits two stars. Its mass, or weight, might be consistent with a rocky planet with a deep ocean. It will take more study, but scientists are intrigued and say it's worth a closer look! https://t.co/1blfLg9S5T pic.twitter.com/qtb1xj160R — NASA Exoplanets (@NASAExoplanets) August 24, 2022

The planet could be housing deep oceans

Astronomers are now suspecting that this planet, which is a rocky world like ours, could be housing deep oceans that make a huge part of its overall mass. On Earth, the oceans make up just 1% of our planet's mass despite water covering 70% of its surface. However, oceans on the planet TOI-1452b could make up as much as 30% of its mass, according to the computer models developed by the discovery team led by the University of Montreal.

The experts say that this proportion is comparable to Jupiter’s Moons Ganymede and Callisto, or Saturn’s Moons Titan and Enceladus which are believed to hide vast oceans beneath their icy surfaces. The presence of water, however, might not make it habitable as the planet might turn out to have little to no atmosphere or would contain just hydrogen and helium if it has any.

However, scientists pointed out that water might exist in liquid form on the planet's surface despite its close orbit to its star. According to estimates, the planet completes one orbit every 11 days but it receives sunlight similar to what Venus receives from our sun since the red dwarf is relatively smaller and cooler.

Since more follow-up observations are required, scientists are excited to use the James Webb Space Telescope since it is perfectly positioned with respect to the observatory's position. "The planet’s distance of 100 light-years is, in astronomical terms, fairly close. Its relatively bright star should allow Webb to capture a spectrum of starlight shining through its atmosphere, a kind of fingerprint of atmospheric components", NASA said in a report.