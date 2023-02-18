NASA's Webb Telescope Blows Away Astronomers With Surprise Insights Into Star Formation

After a new deep field image featuring galaxy clusters, astronomers are now geeking out over the James Webb Space Telescope's direct view of star formation. NASA says that the world's most powerful observatory is providing insights into birth of stars and how nearby gas and dust are affected by it in unprecedented detail. This has been possible by observing five spiral galaxies which are part of a diverse sample of 19 such galaxies and pictures of three (NGC 1365, NGC 7496 and NGC 1433) have been released.

Feel like you’re spiraling? You’re in good company!



Webb’s images of NGC 1365 (left), NGC 7496 (top) & NGC 1433 (bottom) reveal the galaxies' networks of gas and dust in incredible detail. The data is part of an ongoing Webb survey of 19 spiral galaxies: https://t.co/vWhaq7ciFs pic.twitter.com/9s1ETNKf44 — NASA Webb Telescope (@NASAWebb) February 16, 2023

What's in the pictures?

The pictures which were produced using Webb's Mid-infrared instrument (MIRI) have unveiled fine structures of these nearby galaxies, something which were previously missed by the Hubble Space Telescope. In the galaxy NGC 1433, for example, astronomers can see cavernous bubbles of gas where forming stars have released energy into their surrounding environment for the first time. This galaxy has a bright core which is surrounded by double star forming rings.

(Galaxy NGC 1433; Image: NASA)

"Areas which are completely dark in Hubble imaging light up in exquisite detail in these new infrared images, allowing us to study how the dust in the interstellar medium has absorbed the light from forming stars and emitted it back out in the infrared, illuminating an intricate network of gas and dust,” Karin Sandstrom of the University of California and member of the research team said in an official statement.

(Galaxy NGC 7496; Image: NASA)

(Galaxy NGC 1365; Image: NASA)

In another galaxy named NGC 7496, filaments and hollow cavities can be seen which are evidence of young stars releasing energy while also blowing out gas and dust in its surrounding. The third image too, featuring the galaxy NGC 1365, shows an illuminated network of cavernous bubbles and filamentary shells which are influenced by young stars and are releasing energy into the galaxy’s star-studded spiral arms.

“We are directly seeing how the energy from the formation of young stars affects the gas around them, and it’s just remarkable,” said team member Erik Rosolowsky of the University of Alberta. The experts say that the research, which has over 100 global experts involved the Physics at High Angular resolution in Nearby Galaxies (PHANGS) collaboration, is providing details of how formation of stars could later influence the evolution of giant galaxies.