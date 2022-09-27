NASA's Webb Telescope Rivals Hubble In Gloomy Image Of A Galaxy 29 Mn Light-years Away

Astronomers are scrutinising a new galaxy in even more detailed form courtesy of the James Webb Space Telescope. Captured using the observatory’s Mid-Infrared Instrument (MIRI), the image features the spiral galaxy IC 5332 which lies over 29 million light-years away. Observations have revealed that the galaxy is around 66,000 light-years across, just a little more than the Milky Way is facing the Earth allowing better views of its star-filled spiral arms.

Space, but make it goth! 🕸️



If this new image from Webb’s mid-infrared instrument (MIRI) looks dark & moody, that's because things look different in this light than what you may be used to. These are the "bones” of galaxy IC 5332, usually hidden by dust: https://t.co/UEENdXZMdk pic.twitter.com/4HYFrgi98j — NASA Webb Telescope (@NASAWebb) September 27, 2022

This, however, is not the first time the galaxy has been photographed as scientists have already studied it to some extent using the Hubble space telescope. The European Space Agency (ESA), one of the developers of the Webb telescope, says that follow-up studies using the new observatory would reveal more about the galaxy’s structure and composition.

More about the gloomy Webb image

The new image, which appears dark, is basically showcasing the “bones” of this galaxy since Webb is able to easily peer through the thick cosmic dust, something which other telescopes such as Hubble cannot. Thanks to MIRI, Webb has revealed what goes on behind the dust in the galaxy IC 5332.

For comparison, ESA also shared the same galaxy’s picture taken by Hubble and the distinction is clear. The first image below was captured by the Hubble telescope’s Wide Field Camera 3 in ultraviolet and visible light whereas the second image by Webb was taken in infrared wavelength of light.

(Hubble's view of galaxy IC 5332; Image: NASA/ESA)

(Webb's view of galaxy IC 5332; Image: NASA/ESA/CSA/STScI)

It is evident that ultraviolet and visible light are far more prone to being scattered by interstellar dust than infrared light due to which different stars shine are varying brightness in different wavelengths of light. MIRI is able to capture light in infrared light because it operates at an extremely cold temperature, –266°C, which is just 7°C above absolute zero. According to ESA, MIRI is Webb's coldest instrument as it functions at 33°C below the rest of the instruments-- NIRCam, NIRSpec, and FGS/NIRISS.

"MIRI requires this frigid environment in order for its highly specialised detectors to function correctly, and it has a dedicated active cooling system to ensure that its detectors are kept at the correct temperature", ESA said in a statement. Read all about Webb's every instrument here.